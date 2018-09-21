5 Things we noted from UFC 229 Press Conference

McGregor and Nurmagomedov will square off on 6th October

After an absence of two and a half years, UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor finally made his much-awaited promotional return last night in New York City as part of the inaugural UFC 229 Press Conference.

As expected, right after McGregor's return to the UFC, the Irishman almost immediately unloaded all of his madness and proved the entire world why he is quite arguably the best trash talker in the game right now.

McGregor, who is currently slated to challenge for the Lightweight Championship on the 6th of October, came face-to-face with current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the very first time ahead of their historic fight. And among other things, The Notorious One trash talked about Khabib's father, his manager, and even offered the Dagestani a glass of his own Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey.

With that being said, there were definitely a lot of other things that we got to learn from the first UFC 229 Presser and it'll only be fair for us to recap on last night's historic Press Conference from the Radio City Music Hall.

#5 Conor McGregor openly claims that he would've murdered Khabib

Things could've gotten a lot worse at UFC 223

Conor McGregor's infamous bus attack and backstage melee at UFC 223 took the entire MMA World by storm and we now know for the fact that it all initially started with Khabib Nurmagomedov getting into a heated backstage altercation with McGregor's training partner Artem Lobov at UFC 223.

Last night at the UFC 229 Press Conference, McGregor had openly stated to the public and the media that he is thankful for the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov was a "coward" who opted to stay in the bus and did not have the nerve to get out of that team bus, because, apparently if Khabib had done so, then McGregor would've murdered The Dagestani right there on spot.

just thank the lord Jesus Christ that that man did not have the balls to step foot off that bus because trust me — or that the bus door did not open — because if that bus door had opened, I would not be here right now. He would be in a box, and I would be in a cell".- McGregor stated at the Press Conference.

