5 things every Sean O'Malley fan needs to know

Sean O'Malley is currently one of the hottest prospects in the UFC's bantamweight division. Although presently unranked, he has garnered much praise from the MMA community for his high-volume striking, pinpoint accuracy, and high finish rate. He is tipped to be the next superstar in the UFC and a future champion.

'Suga' Sean is a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu but likes to strike much more than grapple on the floor. He has one submission win and ten knockouts (four in the UFC) that clearly indicate his love for striking. Given his 1-0 record in professional boxing, it makes all the more sense.

In this article, we look at five interesting facts every Sean O'Malley fan needs to know:

#5. Sean O'Malley's history of leg injuries

After going 7-0 in his MMA career, Sean O'Malley erupted onto the scene with a knockout win in Dana White's Contender Series in 2017. In 2018, he came very close to suffering the first loss of his career. At UFC 222, O'Malley dominated Andre Soukhamthath for the first couple of rounds, but in round three, he injured his right foot.

With Soukhamthath pouncing on the opportunity to down an injured opponent, Sean O'Malley showed heart and fought through his injury. He was eventually given a decision win at the end of round three. He spoke about the injury after the fight and said:

"They said it wasn’t broken, but they said I’ve got a previous fracture in there from before the fight, so I’m gonna figure out what’s wrong with it. It’s hurt pretty much nonstop, so we’ll see.. I’ve had a lot of foot injuries so I wasn’t surprised."

Sean O'Malley sailed past his next two opponents, scoring knockout victories against each of them. However, at UFC 252 against Marlon Vera, 'Suga' possibly aggravated his previous injury in round one. Only this time, he could not fight it off. He started strong, but as he injured his leg following several kicks to Vera's body, he was stumbling with nearly 3 minutes remaining on the clock.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, Marlon Vera started thrashing O'Malley with a flurry of elbows and punches. Herb Dean stopped the fight, handing the promising UFC bantamweight the first loss of his MMA career.

After the fight, Sean O'Malley explained to Megan Olivi that the injury was a sequel to the incident from 2018. A history of injuries does not bode well with the goals and ambitions of the 26-year-old UFC bantamweight sensation.

