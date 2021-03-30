5 possible outcomes of the boxing match between Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Anderson Silva 

Anderson Silva will make his professional boxing PPV debut on June 19th against former middleweight boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Mexico.

Silva has want to box professionally for some time now and was rumored to face Roy Jones Jr. on multiple occasions. Now, that the Spider’s transition to boxing has been confirmed, here are 5 things that could happen in his bout against Chavez Jr.

#5 Silva wins by KO

Anderson Silva has 23 KOs in MMA

The former UFC middleweight champion has 23 knockouts in his illustrious MMA career. Silva was famous for his crisp boxing in the Octagon but achieved most of his KO’s via knee strikes or head kicks.

It will be interesting to see if a 45-year-old Anderson Silva has the power in his hands to stop Chavez Jr. In a boxing ring, Silva doesn’t have to worry about being taken down so he can set his legs and throw with more power.

Chavez Jr. has been stopped but never knocked out in his professional boxing career. He even survived 12 rounds against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

#4 Chavez by KO

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. v Brian Vera

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has an impressive 34 knockouts in his pro boxing record. The son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez does have the power to stop Anderson Silva in his tracks.

35-year-old Chavez Jr. won his last fight via knockout and has KO victories over world title challengers Andy Lee and Peter Manfredo Jr.

Anderson Silva has also been stopped 4 times in the Octagon and has one knock-out loss on his boxing record.

#3 Boring decision

UFC 234 Adesanya v Silva

One outcome that fans will not want is a boring decision win for either fighter.

While Anderson Silva was known in the UFC for his spectacular finishes, he did have some lackluster, boring main event fights. When ‘The Spider’ faced fellow Brazilians Demian Maia and Thales Leites in title fights, he did just enough to win and looked disinterested during both bouts.

Chavez Jr. also has a history of lackluster performances in big fights. When he faced Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Chavez Jr. did nothing but survive over 12 rounds. He has also quit on his stool on multiple occasions.

#2 Injury

UFC 237: Cannonier v Silva

During his iconic MMA career, Anderson Silva has suffered some serious injuries in fights. He broke his leg in the rematch against Chris Weidman at UFC 168 in 2013 and injured his leg again at UFC 237 in Brazil against Jarrod Cannonier. Now, 45 years of age, suffering an injury is a concern for the Brazilian star.

Julio Chavez Jr. is known more for missing weight rather than suffering injuries. Let’s hope the Mexican can stick to his diet and show up in shape when he faces ‘The Spider’.

#1 Disqualification

UFC Fight Night: Hall v Silva

Anderson Silva is famous for his leg strikes and his front-kick knockout of Vitor Belfort at UFC 126 is one of the most iconic finishes in MMA history. If the fight is not going Silva’s way, could he resort to one of his patented head kicks or a flying knee just on instinct?

The Brazilian hasn’t fought in a boxing ring since 2005 and while a disqualification is unlikely, it is still a possibility.

