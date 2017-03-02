5 Things you didn't know about Lesnar's greatest UFC rival Frank Mir

Here's what you didn't know about Brock Lesnar's greatest nemesis in the UFC...

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 16:36 IST

Mir is a man of many talents

Frank Mir is a bad, bad man and if you disagree with that claim, then you may need to re-think your status as an MMA fan. The guy has made a phenomenal impact on the Heavyweight division over the course of his time in the sport and more specifically the UFC, with many praising him for his influence in the company in years gone by.

However, as with any fighter winding down their career, he's come under some scrutiny in recent times due to his poor performances inside the Octagon. Mir has six losses in his last eight fights and at the age of 37, it could soon be time for the legend to consider hanging up his gloves once and for all.

Or maybe, perhaps, a trip to Bellator is on the horizon.

But putting that to one side for a moment, let's talk about Brock Lesnar. The current WWE Superstar had some absolute wars with Frank Mir over the years, with their rivalry being one of the highlights of the Heavyweight division.

Over time they've gone down different paths, and it's a shame that the only thing people tend to remember is Lesnar's trash talk following his victory. With that being said, let's take a look at five things you didn't know about Lesnar's bitter UFC rival Frank Mir.

#1 Motorcycle injury

Mir suffered alot of damage as a result of the incident

As with many UFC fighters over the years, Frank Mir has experienced his fair share of disappointing moments. One such moment came during his tenure as UFC Heavyweight Champion when he was involved in a motorcycle accident that led to him being stripped of the Championship. That's a double whammy if we've ever seen one.

Mir was knocked off of his motorcycle by a car which led to two breaks in his femur, and he also tore all of the ligaments in his knee. Bizarrely enough he actually went on to say that he was grateful for the injury, but we can't say that we'd echo the same statements if we were put in the same situation. If you didn't think Frank was a tough dude before, you should now.

Onto an alternative career path that the former champ has briefly explored.