5 things you need to know about Travis Browne

Some little known facts about Ronda Rousey's boyfriend and fellow UFC fighter, Travis Browne.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 14:53 IST

Ronda Rousey is dating fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne

Travis Browne is a UFC Heavyweight fighter most famous for dating fellow UFC fighter Ronda Rousey. Browne and Rousey kept their relationship under wraps for around six months before finally going public in October 2015.

Rousey was spotted wearing a diamond ring on SNL in January 2016 which sparked rumours of an engagement, but these have been debunked since, with the ring having merely been part of her outfit.

Browne started his MMA career in smaller promotions like Bellator and King of the Cage before signing with the UFC in March 2010. His current record as a professional MMA fighter stands at 18-6-1.

In 2013, Browne won the Breakout fighter of the year award at the World MMA Awards. However, Browne’s UFC career has been experiencing somewhat of a downturn recently, with him losing his last three fights – the last of which was a second-round KO to Derrick Lewis on February 19th, 2017.

Browne is definitely an interesting character both in and out of the cage. Let’s take a look at some lesser known facts about him that fans may not know.

#5 He had no martial arts experience before the age of 26

Browne started Brazilian jiu-jitsu aged 26

Browne was born in Hawaii and grew up playing basketball. He even won the 2000 Coastal North League Player of the Year while he was attending high-school in San Diego. He later continued his basketball career at the Palomar Community College.

Also read: 5 MMA power couples

Browne’s former basketball coach at Palomar was dumbfounded when he found out that he had transitioned to MMA, which is understandable since Browne had no martial arts training or experience until he started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the age of 26.

Browne also started training in boxing soon after and had his first fight within a year. The rest, as they say, is history.