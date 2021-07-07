5 times that Colby Covington unnecessarily antagonised a teammate 

Colby Covington is undoubtedly one of the most controversial UFC fighters out there, and his trash talking has caused plenty of friction with other members of the UFC’s roster.

Most notably, Colby Covington has been more than willing to cause unnecessary tension between himself and his now former teammates at American Top Team.

Colby Covington no longer fights under the American Top Team banner, which is hardly a surprise when you consider how he’s treated his former training partners. But ‘Chaos’ is evidently still more than willing to antagonize them both through interviews and via his social media.

With this in mind, here are five times that Colby Covington has unnecessarily antagonized a teammate from American Top Team.

#5 Colby Covington vs. Dustin Poirier

Former training partners Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier are now firmly at odds with one another

We begin with one of Colby Covington’s favorite targets – his former training partner, UFC lightweight superstar Dustin Poirier.

The beef between the two men began back in 2020, not long after Covington was forced out of American Top Team.

In a bizarre rant, Covington labeled Poirier a “doofus” for apparently complaining about him to ATT head honcho Dan Lambert. Lambert would later stamp down on the trash talk between the teammates, which essentially led to Covington’s departure.

But despite fighting in a different weight class to Poirier, ‘Chaos’ evidently hasn’t forgotten about the beef between the two.

With Poirier preparing for arguably the biggest fight of his career this weekend against Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Colby Covington has now leaked footage of ‘The Diamond’ apparently knocking down an amateur fighter during a sparring session.

The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is Poirier. The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “khabib.” @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge👨‍⚖️ #AndNew #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/EMMFwC2b4E — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 6, 2021

According to Covington, the clip demonstrates that Poirier is a “bad guy”, but already a number of his fellow UFC fighters have jumped in to defend him, stating that the footage shows regular sparring.

Poirier, for his part, has also claimed the sparring partner in the video is a professional fighter with 20 wins - not an amateur, as Covington claims.

This is a pro fighter with 20 wins https://t.co/0rEGN3bf53 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 6, 2021

Whether this rivalry is ever settled in the octagon remains to be seen – although Poirier has discussed a potential move to 170lbs in the future. However, it’s safe to say that Colby Covington clearly enjoys antagonizing his former teammate, even while ‘The Diamond’ prepares for a huge fight.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham