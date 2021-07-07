5 times that Conor McGregor delivered under immense pressure

This weekend sees Conor McGregor face off with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After losing to ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 257, it’s safe to say that the Irishman is probably an underdog – not that he’ll mind.

Conor McGregor has built his entire reputation off the back of proving his doubters wrong, and he’ll be looking to do that once again this weekend at UFC 264.

‘The Notorious’ is one of those rare athletes who seems to be able to deliver the goods time after time, no matter what the odds are against him or the pressure on him.

So with one of the biggest fights of his UFC career coming up, here’s a look at five times that Conor McGregor delivered under tremendous pressure.

#5 Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone – UFC 246

Conor McGregor proved he still had plenty to offer when he destroyed Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in UFC history, but it’s safe to say that he’s gained his fair share of skeptics over the past few years, particularly after his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

‘The Notorious’ spent the best part of two years away from the UFC while pursuing the bout. When he returned, he was thoroughly dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov before taking another year away from the octagon.

When the UFC announced his return at UFC 246 – against tough veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a welterweight bout – many fans questioned whether Conor McGregor still had what it takes to compete at the top level.

But if his doubters were expecting a McGregor who looked past his best, they were sorely disappointed. ‘The Notorious’ needed less than a minute to stop Cerrone after smashing his nose with shoulder strikes, stunning him with a head kick and then unloading with a barrage of punches.

Sure, the win wasn’t as historic as some of his older victories, but it still sent a firm message that Conor McGregor was definitely not finished with the UFC. Once again, he’d delivered excellence under immense pressure.

