5 times Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz showed respect to each other

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have been part of one of the fiercest rivalries in the UFC. Their rematch at UFC 202 set a record for being the highest pay-per-view selling event in the MMA promotion's history. While the record was later broken by UFC 229, Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 2 still stands as one of the highest PPV-selling UFC events.

The main driving force behind their fights being blockbuster events is the animosity between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. It has been evident in press conferences, on social media, and, of course, inside the octagon. However, the two have also recognized each other as masters of the craft, and have paid respect whenever it was due.

While MMA fighters respecting each other is a common sight, especially in the UFC, for athletes to hate each other and later develop a sense of respect is rare and heartwarming.

On that note, here's a look at five such instances when Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz showed respect to each other.

#5 Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz praise each other during UFC 196 octagon interview

Nate Diaz during his octagon interview at UFC 196 | Image via YouTube: UFC

Conor McGregor faced Nate Diaz at UFC 196 after the former came in on short notice to replace the injured Rafael dos Anjos. The Stockton-native 'shook up the world', in the words of Joe Rogan, by submitting McGregor in round two and causing one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

During the octagon interview post their fight, both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had only praise for each other. Before going on to hug McGregor inside the octagon, Diaz praised his opponent for agreeing to move up a weight class and taking the fight on short notice. He told Joe Rogan:

"He had some good punches and a lot of them, so good on his part.. Right on, Conor McGregor for taking the fight, too, on short notice. We got it done."

Meanwhile, the 'Notorious' also had words of praise for his opponent. Describing what went wrong during the first loss of his UFC career, Conor McGregor said:

"I felt I took him in the first round, but I was inefficient with my energy.. But I'm humble in victory or defeat, and I respect Nate; he came in, he took the final shot.. He was efficient, I wasn't efficient. That was it, I feel."

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav