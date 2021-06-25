5 times current dominant UFC champions were made to look human

There have been some champions in the UFC who dominated their weight division for years and stacked up long winning streaks while doing so. Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva are two great examples who ruled their division for a long time before getting off the throne.

But there have been fights when these invincible fighters have looked human against their opponents. Anderson Silva's first fight with Chael Sonnen at UFC 117 showed that it is possible to beat 'The Spider'. 'The American Gangster' dominated Silva for four rounds of the fight, but in the end, the Brazilian fighter caught Sonnen in a triangle armbar and submitted him.

For GSP, it was his loss to Matt Serra that broke the Canadian's aura of invincibility. 'Rush' fought Matt Serra at UFC 69 to defend his welterweight title. Serra pulled off arguably the biggest upset in UFC history when he knocked out St-Pierre in the first round of the fight.

The current UFC champions have also had fights in the octagon where they failed to show their dominant self against their opponents.

Let's take a look at the five times current UFC champions failed to look flawless against their opponents:

#5 Amanda Nunes vs Cat Zingano at UFC 178

Amanda Nunes is currently reigning over the two heaviest women's divisions in the UFC - bantamweight and featherweight. 'The Lioness' has run through so many challengers that it is now becoming increasingly difficult for the UFC to find new and worthy opponents for her.

But this was not always the case with the Brazilian fighter. In her starting days in the UFC, Nunes hit a brick wall in Cat Zingano. 'The Lioness' fought Zingano at UFC 178. This was Nunes' third fight in the UFC and her professional record at the time was 9-3.

With a knockout victory in the third round, 'Alpha' became the first and the only woman in the UFC to defeat 'The Lioness'.

Nunes learned a lot from this loss and came back stronger than ever. The Brazilian has been undefeated since then with 12 straight wins in the UFC. Nunes' last outing was against Megan Anderson at UFC 259, whom she finished via submission in the opening round of the fight to defend her featherweight title.

