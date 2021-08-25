5 times Georges St-Pierre was brutally honest

Georges St-Pierre is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters ever. The three-time former UFC welterweight champion reigned in his division for seven years, and was virtually untouchable. Adding to his unbeatable legacy, St-Pierre also won the UFC middleweight championship after returning from a four-year hiatus in 2017.

With a 26-2 record, Georges St-Pierre was one of the most successful MMA fighters. Unlike most of the other UFC superstars, 'Rush' has managed to maintain an image of a gentleman throughout the years. Well-mannered and well-behaved, the persona has worked excellently well for GSP, earning the multi-division champion a ton of endorsement and movie deals.

Apart from having all the attributes of a superstar, what helped Georges St-Pierre stand out from the rest was his brutal honesty. Be it during his active years or after retirement, the welterweight legend never shied away from voicing his honest opinion, no matter how ugly the truth was.

On that note, here's a look at five times Georges St-Pierre was brutally honest:

#5 Georges St-Pierre said young fighters should consider leaving the fight business

Georges St-Pierre learned MMA to defend himself against bullies, and went on to become one of the greatest combat sports athletes to have ever lived. Going by his career graph, one would imagine him to be a big advocate for pushing MMA as a career option. However, the reality is quite the opposite.

During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, St-Pierre gave brutally honest advice to young fighters wanting to take up MMA as a career. He said:

"(For) A lot of them, my advice would be, 'Hey bro, you should hang up your gloves and find a real job. Because I’ve seen this movie, and it’s not a good ending, my friend.' But if I tell them the truth, they get mad at me.."

Having enjoyed one of the longest reigns as a UFC champion and having an illustrious MMA career, 'Rush' is a big advocate of health and safety. He is not a fan of sparring too hard in the gym. Revealing the ugly side of the price fighters pay for trying to be the best, St-Pierre said:

"I could be brain damaged, but so far I think I’m good. I see guys sparring, and they lose a lot of brain cells. I believe the best way to improve is when it’s playful. It’s crazy how many guys I've seen that have left their careers in the gyms because they spar too hard."

