5 times when renowned UFC knockout artists were stopped in brutal fashion

The UFC has traditionally been home to some of the world’s most feared knockout artists. However, as fighters and fans alike know, in the world of MMA, even the heaviest-handed individual can end up falling.

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous examples of renowned knockout artists being stopped in brutal fashion in the UFC’s octagon, often going down to the kind of shots they’re used to dishing out themselves.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯 @USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

On occasion, too, these knockout artists have suffered hugely from being stopped and have sometimes never been the same again.

With that in mind, here are five times when a renowned UFC knockout artist was stopped in brutal fashion.

#5. Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa – UFC 271

Tai Tuivasa may have taken Derrick Lewis' mantle as the most dangerous knockout artist in the heavyweight division after stopping him this weekend

The most recent entry on this list came this past weekend at UFC 271. Hard-hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa faced off in one of the most exciting-sounding bouts in recent memory.

While both men had become renowned for knocking their foes out, prior to the fight, Lewis was being largely favored by the fans and it was hardly a surprise. ‘The Black Beast’ was coming off a violent KO of Chris Daukaus in December and held the promotion’s record number of knockouts with 13.

Early on, it looked like Lewis would probably pick up his 14th knockout in the octagon. After a couple of brief clinches slowed the action down, the former title challenger appeared to stun his Australian foe with his heavy hands, wobbling his legs.

However, unlike Lewis’ earlier victims, Tuivasa was somehow able to eat the shots up. Right away, he came back swinging with heavy blows of his own.

The fight surprisingly made it into the second round. Incredibly, the pattern remained the same. ‘The Black Beast’ again stunned Tuivasa with punches, but this time, when ‘Bam Bam’ fired back, Lewis’ legs began to buckle.

For a second it looked like Tuivasa had missed an opportunity when he chose to clinch. However, from there, he nailed ‘The Black Beast’ with a brutal elbow that turned off his lights instantly, sending him crashing to the ground face-first.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc CKED UT C LD!



This is some run by Tai Tuivasa! 🤯



Wins in a row!

Finishes in a row!

KO’s in a row!



has defeated the Black Beast!



#UFC271 KNCKEDUT CLD!This is some run by Tai Tuivasa! 🤯Wins in a row!Finishes in a row!KO’s in a row! @bambamtuivasa has defeated the Black Beast! KN😲CKED 😱UT C😵LD!This is some run by Tai Tuivasa! 🤯5️⃣ Wins in a row!5️⃣ Finishes in a row!5️⃣ KO’s in a row!@bambamtuivasa has defeated the Black Beast! 😤#UFC271 https://t.co/ChlzsXIzO5

Sure, Lewis had suffered some TKO stoppages before, but this was the first time we’d really seen him knocked unconscious. How he’ll recover is anyone’s guess.

Tuivasa, on the other hand, may well go on to become the heavyweight division’s most feared knockout artist in his own right after giving ‘The Black Beast’ a taste of his own medicine.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard