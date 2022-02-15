5 times when renowned UFC knockout artists were stopped in brutal fashion

The UFC has traditionally been home to some of the world’s most feared knockout artists. However, as fighters and fans alike know, in the world of MMA, even the heaviest-handed individual can end up falling.
Over the years, we’ve seen numerous examples of renowned knockout artists being stopped in brutal fashion in the UFC’s octagon, often going down to the kind of shots they’re used to dishing out themselves.
On occasion, too, these knockout artists have suffered hugely from being stopped and have sometimes never been the same again.
With that in mind, here are five times when a renowned UFC knockout artist was stopped in brutal fashion.
#5. Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa – UFC 271
The most recent entry on this list came this past weekend at UFC 271. Hard-hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa faced off in one of the most exciting-sounding bouts in recent memory.
While both men had become renowned for knocking their foes out, prior to the fight, Lewis was being largely favored by the fans and it was hardly a surprise. ‘The Black Beast’ was coming off a violent KO of Chris Daukaus in December and held the promotion’s record number of knockouts with 13.
Early on, it looked like Lewis would probably pick up his 14th knockout in the octagon. After a couple of brief clinches slowed the action down, the former title challenger appeared to stun his Australian foe with his heavy hands, wobbling his legs.
However, unlike Lewis’ earlier victims, Tuivasa was somehow able to eat the shots up. Right away, he came back swinging with heavy blows of his own.
The fight surprisingly made it into the second round. Incredibly, the pattern remained the same. ‘The Black Beast’ again stunned Tuivasa with punches, but this time, when ‘Bam Bam’ fired back, Lewis’ legs began to buckle.
For a second it looked like Tuivasa had missed an opportunity when he chose to clinch. However, from there, he nailed ‘The Black Beast’ with a brutal elbow that turned off his lights instantly, sending him crashing to the ground face-first.
Sure, Lewis had suffered some TKO stoppages before, but this was the first time we’d really seen him knocked unconscious. How he’ll recover is anyone’s guess.
Tuivasa, on the other hand, may well go on to become the heavyweight division’s most feared knockout artist in his own right after giving ‘The Black Beast’ a taste of his own medicine.