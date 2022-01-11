5 times that a UFC fighter switched up their style to find success

While success in the UFC was once dependent on a fighter mastering a single style such as jiu-jitsu or kickboxing, these days, to survive in the octagon, fighters have to be fully-rounded in all areas.

With well-rounded skills now required to succeed in the UFC, it should come as no surprise that a number of fighters over the years have basically changed their style completely to reach the top.

We’ve seen fighters emerge from high-level wrestling backgrounds, only to develop deadly knockout power. Similarly, some kickboxers have suddenly become more than capable of finishing opponents with submissions from their back.

Georges St-Pierre @GeorgesStPierre TAKEDOWN: THE DNA OF GSP in Canadian theatres today! We'll have info for how the rest of the world can see it soon! http://t.co/XvaA29rs0V TAKEDOWN: THE DNA OF GSP in Canadian theatres today! We'll have info for how the rest of the world can see it soon! http://t.co/XvaA29rs0V

So with that considered, here are five times that a UFC fighter changed their style to find more success.

#5. Kamaru Usman – UFC welterweight champion

Kamaru Usman has developed a brutal striking game that has brought him success in recent years

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman arguably had the most successful year of any fighter in 2021. He defended his title on three occasions, defeating Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

It’s probably safe to say that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is now at the peak of his popularity with the fans too. That isn’t just because of his massive success in the octagon. It’s also because he’s largely changed his style of fighting, for the most part for the better.

When he first debuted in the promotion back in 2015 following his run on the 21st season of The Ultimate Fighter, Usman’s bread-and-butter was his powerful wrestling game. No opponent could stop his takedowns. While he did claim a couple of finishes in his early days, for the most part, his fights went the distance.

This earned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ a reputation as a dull fighter and led to accusations of lay-and-pray, an insult often thrown at previous wrestling-based fighters such as Josh Koscheck. However, in his title victory over Tyron Woodley in 2019, Usman demonstrated a much-improved striking game and he hasn’t looked back since.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ now not only looks to primarily stand with his opponents, but his heavy hands seemingly carry a ludicrous amount of power too. Burns and Masvidal found that out last year when they were knocked out by the champ.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯 @USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

Usman still has his wrestling game to fall back on should he need it, but judging by his recent fights, he’s got more than enough in his arsenal to stand with any opponent. That means it’s hardly a surprise that the fans are now treating him like a major star.

Edited by Harvey Leonard