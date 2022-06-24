5 times UFC fighters got revenge in a rematch

More often than not in a UFC rematch, the fighter who won the first time around scores another victory. However, there have been occasions over the years where a competitor learns their lesson from their first bout and is able to exact sweet revenge over their opponent.

UFC News @UFCNews :



ufc.com/news/best-ufc-… Take a look back at some of the best @UFC heavyweight rematches for the belt Take a look back at some of the best @UFC heavyweight rematches for the belt ⬇️:ufc.com/news/best-ufc-…

Turning things around after losing to an opponent is much harder than just making a few adjustments to the gameplan and trying to improve in the gym. UFC fighters are constantly making improvements to their game and it can be very challenging both mentally and physically to face an opponent who's already beaten them. However, some fighters have risen over the top and beaten their foes in the rematch. Here are five times UFC fighters got their revenge in a rematch.

#5. Belal Muhammad vs. Vicente Luque - UFC welterweight division

Muhammad and Luque fought in 2016 and 2022

This may not be the most high-profile pairing on this list, but Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque recently had a rematch that was very different to their first fight. The pair first met back in 2016, where Luque got his hands raised after a fairly brutal first-round knockout.

Since then, both men have crossed leaps and bounds, and their rematch in April featured both fighters in the top five of the division. This time, Muhammad dominated the bout with his grappling en route to an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohn #UFCVegas51 Belal Muhammad keeps on rolling with some revenge over Vicente Luque Belal Muhammad keeps on rolling with some revenge over Vicente Luque 😎 #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/FI4QiC5P2T

The bout showcased Muhammad's improvements and gave him a measure of revenge that set him up for a big-name opponent for his next matchup. It remains to be seen who either man will face next, but with both still in the top 10, a trilogy fight could easily be on the cards one day.

#4. Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade - UFC strawweight division

Rose Namajunas (left) and Jessica Andrade (fight) fought in 2019 and 2020

At UFC 237, Rose Namajunas looked to defend her strawweight title against Jessica Andrade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She appeared to be on course in the first round before Andrade delivered a shocking knockout slam in the second to win the belt on home soil.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday May11.2019



Jessica Andrade slams Rose Namajunas on her head,



to become the UFC Strawweight Champion May11.2019Jessica Andrade slams Rose Namajunas on her head,to become the UFC Strawweight Champion https://t.co/HWHu0xgBxC

Namajunas did not compete again for over a year but when she did, it was once again against her Brazilian rival. The rematch was a tightly contested three-round affair that left the judges divided. Ultimately, Namajunas had her hand raised after securing a split decision win.

While it wasn't a dominant performance, the victory was clearly a big one for Namajunas given how the first fight between the pair had gone. She rode that momentum into her next fight which saw her regain her strawweight title. Having now lost it once again, it will be interesting to see if she can become a three-time champion.

#3. Michael Bisping vs. Dan Henderson - UFC middleweight division

Michael Bisping (left) and Dan Henderson (right) fought in 2009 and 2016

Michael Bisping finally winning the middleweight title was one of the most iconic moments in MMA history. He followed up that performance by taking on a man who had brutally knocked him out back in 2009. On that day, Henderson starched Bisping with a devastating right-hook in the second round.

With both men towards the end of their respective careers the second time around, the bout was not quite as explosive as the first. After struggling somewhat early on, Bisping was able to turn the tide in the rematch and eventually secured a unanimous decision victory.

While the rematch did not produce as viral a finish as the first, it was a highly satisfying win for Bisping to settle the bad blood between them. He got his revenge against Henderson but would lose his following bout against a returning Georges St-Pierre.

#2. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz - UFC welterweight division

Nate Diaz (left) and Conor McGregor (right) fought twice in 2016

There may not be a bigger rivalry in UFC history than what we saw between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. The two superstars despised each other and the story was made all the more intriguing when Diaz upset the surging McGregor in their first fight by submitting him in the second round.

McGregor then made it his mission to get revenge against Diaz, securing a rematch right away. The two men put on another incredible battle that was very tight with one judge unable to separate the two. However, 'The Notorious' did get the revenge he sought, winning a majority decision the second time around.

Earlier this year, it did look as though we may witness a trilogy fight between these men. Unfortunately, it now seems as though Nate Diaz may be on his way out of the company and we still have no clear idea as to when Conor McGregor will return.

#1. Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic - UFC heavyweight division

Miocic and Ngannou fought in 2018 & 2021

Francis Ngannou has done an incredible job of transforming himself into the seemingly invincible powerhouse he is viewed today. He has done well to create this aura because when he first arrived in the title picture, Stipe Miocic proved he was not yet ready to be champion.

On that occasion, Miocic out-classed Ngannou, winning every round on the way to a unanimous decision victory. This loss slammed the brakes on the hype surrounding the fighter from Cameroon, who spent over three years getting himself back to the belt.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



The Predator is coming in two days.



Stipe Miocic v Francis Ngannou II



| Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD 🦋 The hands that can change the gameThe Predator is coming in two days.Stipe Miocic v Francis Ngannou II #UFC260 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD 🦋 The hands that can change the game 💣The Predator is coming in two days.Stipe Miocic v Francis Ngannou II#UFC260 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD https://t.co/NkWbwOFs2Z

When he did, Miocic was once again waiting for him. The rematch showcased Ngannou's improvements as he looked great on the ground and eventually knocked out Miocic in the second round. What is to come for the new champion remains very unclear, whether it be in the UFC or elsewhere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far