5 UFC rematches that were closer the second time around

UFC 271 was headlined by a rematch between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker. While their first fight ended early in the second round, the rematch was much closer and went the full 25 minutes.

The first time the pair squared off, Adesanya cruised to a second-round KO win. Whittaker looked much more composed in the rematch and utilized a better gameplan that saw him come closer to defeating 'The Last Stylebender'.

This is not always the case in rematches. For the most part, if a fighter has found a path to victory in the first fight, it can be difficult to make the necessary corrections to change the result in the rematch. With that being said, some fighters find new ways to have success, and some can even exact their revenge.

Whittaker's improved second performance against Adesanya is an excellent example of a fighter who lost the first bout improving substantially in the rematch. There are several other rematches in recent UFC history that have seen a much closer second bout than the first.

Here are five other recent UFC rematches that were closer the second time around:

#5. Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade II - UFC 251

The series between Namajunas and Andrade is tied at 1-1

The first encounter between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade was shocking at UFC 237. Namajunas looked great in the opening round before a big slam from Andrade changed everything. It caused a KO to Rose and Andrade won the strawweight title in her home country of Brazil.

The rematch was a less glamorous affair. The title was not on the line, and the bout took place on Fight Island. The fight went the distance the second time around, and 'Thug Rose' got her revenge with a narrow split decision victory. The back-and-forth bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

Namajunas went on to regain the strawweight title at UFC 261. At just 29 years old, she could be set for a lengthy run atop the division. Andrade moved up to flyweight following this bout, but after unsuccessfully challenging Valentina Shevchenko for the title, she is now moving back down to 115 lbs.

