5 times UFC fighters psyched out their opponents at the weigh-ins

UFC weigh-ins are like trailers released before the much-awaited high-selling blockbuster. Fight fans get to see fierce opponents of an event come face to face for the first time, ready to hurt each other. The way a weigh-in goes largely determines the nature of the ensuing bout.

Many a time, fighters involved in weigh-ins try to get a mental advantage over their opponents by engaging in psychological warfare. They try to psych out their rivals before the actual fight, either to draw out a reaction or to shake them out of their zone.

This article looks at five such instances where UFC fighters psyched out their opponents at the weigh-ins.

#5 - Markus Perez vs Wellington Turman

Nicknamed 'The Joker,' Markus Perez really got into character for the weigh-ins at UFC Fight Night 164 against his middleweight opponent Wellington Turman. Perez walked onto the stage wearing a hoodie, with his face hidden under long hair.

He made sure that neither the cameras nor his opponent got a glimpse of his get-up. He took off his clothes and turned around with arms wide open and shocked Turman and the fans with his ensemble.

Markus Perez stepped on the weighing scale with all the makings of the popular fictional antagonist. Wellington Turman was, in all likelihood, taken aback by the outrageous cosplay. Perez stayed in character and kept staring at a tense Turman, before smiling at him and walking off the stage.

The attempt at psyching Turman out at the weigh-in did not work for Markus Perez, losing to the former via unanimous decision.

#4 - Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz at UFC 196

Nate Diaz was scheduled for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 196 against Conor McGregor. Coming in on short notice, Nate did not show his nerves and promised to give 'The Notorious' a taste of Stockton's finest. Even though the fight was finalized 11 days before the event, it was enough time for the two fighters to generate a heated rivalry.

When Conor and Nate came face to face at the weigh-in with Dana White standing between the two, the former made 'The Notorious' flinch. 'The Stockton Slugger' faked an attack which made Conor McGregor jump back a little. The Irishman got worked up instantly and tried to push forward. In another master stroke from Diaz, he gave McGregor the finger.

Nate Diaz drew the first blood and then stood his ground, successfully psyching out the ever-confident Conor McGregor. This was unusual, as the Irishman was perhaps on the wrong end of psychological warfare for the first time in his MMA career so far.

McGregor was later handed the third loss of his career when Nate Diaz submitted him via rear-naked choke.

#3 - Ion Cutelaba vs Jonathon Wilson

Ion Cutelaba aka 'The Hulk'

Nicknamed 'The Hulk,' Ion Cutelaba is a fighter known for his antics at UFC weigh-ins. He made his second appearance in the UFC against Jonathan Wilson in 2016. Bringing out his alter-ego, Cutelaba showed up at the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 96 painted in green.

Seeing his opponent all colored and resembling a green monster who likes to 'smash' people, Jonathan Wilson was naturally unnerved.

During the fight, 'The Hulk' showed serious commitment to his alias and started aggressively. He landed a high volume of strikes on Wilson and got the win. It was not only Ion Cutelaba's first UFC win but also his first win by judges' decision.

Speaking to the media at the post-fight conference, Ion Cutelaba spoke about how he washed off the green paint from his body:

"I am actually naturally green and I only put white paint on today."

#2 - Mike Perry vs Hyun Gyu Lim

Mike Perry vs Hyun Gyu Lim face off

'Platinum' Mike Perry made his UFC debut in 2016 against an experienced Hyun Gyu Lim. Perry came in as a knockout artist with seven fights on his resume and a 100% finish rate.

During the weigh-ins for UFC 202, Mike Perry offered a handshake to 'The Ace' just before the face-off. As Hyun Gyu Lim obliged, 'Platinum' pulled his hand back and shouted:

"Thought you had a friend, boy? Ahhhhh!"

The gesture startled Hyun and psyched him out for sure, as he couldn't help but smile while posing in front of the UFC newcomer. During the fight, Mike Perry landed huge bombs on Lim and TKO'd him in the very first round. After the win, he told Joe Rogan:

"I know I caused a lot of issues last night but I'm not here to make friends, man. I did what I came here to do."

#1- Anderson Silva vs Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs Vitor Belfort

Two of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort, came face to face at UFC 126. In his eighth title defense, 'The Spider' fought one of his most hated rivals, Vitor 'The Phenom' Belfort.

In the lead-up to the fight, Vitor Belfort talked quite a bit of smack against 'The Spider,' saying the middleweight champion was a fake who wore a mask in public.

"(Anderson Silva) is wearing a mask and is showing a person that he is not. It’s probably due to insecurity. This is his weakest spot for the fight," said Vitor Belfort.

In retaliation, Anderson Silva played the ultimate mental game on 'The Phenom' at the UFC 126 weigh-ins. Walking in for the face-off, 'The Spider' took out a white mask and wore it while standing right in Belfort's face. He later took off the mask and repeatedly told Belfort that he would kick 'The Phenom' in the face.

Belfort had previously stated that Silva lived behind a mask. In a move that stunned the fight world, Anderson Silva showed up to the weigh ins in a jabbawockeez mask. pic.twitter.com/a8OUogMHkk — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) February 5, 2018

Many MMA experts and fans believe that Anderson Silva won the fight at the weigh-in, as he successfully psyched out 'The Phenom.' During the fight, Silva knocked Belfort out with a kick to the face.

