5 times UFC fighters used questionable techniques to their advantage in the octagon

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Brunson event saw Khalil Rountree pick up a win over Modestas Bukauskas. The route to victory was just as controversial as it was brutal. That's thanks to Rountree's use of an oblique kick to finish the fight.

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous UFC fighters use somewhat questionable, or downright illegal, moves to their advantage inside the octagon, often winning fights with them.

Rountree’s use of the oblique kick has been equally condemned and praised online. While the debate about the strike rages on, there’s no denying how effective it was in putting Bukauskas away.

And as the debate surrounding whether the kick should be banned continues, here's a look at five times UFC fighters used questionable moves to their advantage in the octagon.

#5. Oblique kick - Khalil Rountree vs. Modestas Bukauskas at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

Khalil Rountree used a brutal oblique kick to stop Modestas Bukauskas in their recent fight

Khalil Rountree wasn’t the first fighter to use the oblique kick to great effect in the UFC. Jon Jones basically introduced the move in his fight with ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Both Darren Till and Robert Whittaker have also unleashed it against unwitting opponents.

But nobody until Rountree had ever used the oblique kick to such devastating effect. ‘The War Horse’ used the strike to stop Modestas Bukauskas at the UFC’s most recent Fight Night show. The kick has left ‘The Baltic Warrior’ requiring knee surgery.

It was hard not to be impressed with Rountree’s use of the kick. He reportedly recognised that Bukauskas would be susceptible to it due to the fact that he heavily plants his lead leg in order to throw jabs. But despite this, nobody really wants to see a UFC fighter land in hospital following a fight, particularly when the trip is likely to result in surgery.

The oblique kick is currently not an illegal strike in the UFC. But a number of fighters, including 'Rampage' Jackson, Vinc Pichel, Uros Medic and Belal Muhammad, have suggested it ought to be.

Oblique kicks don’t make much sense to me, athletes are getting seriously injured resulting in longer layoffs, company is paying for surgeries and rehabs.. — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) September 5, 2021

And given how successful Rountree’s use of it proved to be, there’s probably a chance that it’ll become an even more common strike in the near future. That may force UFC officials to look into whether or not it really belongs in the octagon.

