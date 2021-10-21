5 times that the UFC gave their fans pay-per-view-level events for free

In a week’s time, UFC fans across the world will be counting down the days until UFC 267, an event that looks like potentially one of the best of 2021.

In the United States at least, the UFC has always traditionally put their biggest shows on pay-per-view, but that hasn’t always been the case. UFC 267 will air for free in the U.S., at least for subscribers of the ESPN+ streaming service.

However, it won’t be the first huge show that the world’s biggest MMA promotion has given away for practically nothing.

With that in mind, here are five times that the UFC gave their fans pay-per-view-level events for free.

#5. UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC light-heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz is set to fight on free TV at UFC 267 this month

UFC 267 undoubtedly looks like one of the most loaded cards in recent memory. Due to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 30, the only reason that this mega-event isn’t ranked higher on this list is that there may still be last-minute changes to the card, something that feels inevitable for any UFC show at this point.

UFC 267 features two title fights, with the main event being a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira. With a combined age of 79, the two make for one of the oldest title fights in UFC history, but should still give the fans an epic slugfest.

The co-main event, meanwhile, will see two of the UFC’s best 135lbers, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, doing battle for the interim UFC bantamweight title. Based on their previous fights, it’s highly likely that this clash could be a classic.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC 267 is slated for Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. Jan x Glover for the 205 belt and Aljo x Yan for the 135 title are the title fights. This is out there.Interestingly enough, though, the event is currently scheduled to be a non-PPV numbered event in USA, I’m told. Some combo of E/E+. UFC 267 is slated for Oct. 30 in Abu Dhabi. Jan x Glover for the 205 belt and Aljo x Yan for the 135 title are the title fights. This is out there.Interestingly enough, though, the event is currently scheduled to be a non-PPV numbered event in USA, I’m told. Some combo of E/E+.

The rest of the card, meanwhile, is filled with high-level talent. Eyeballs are sure to be on the lightweight battle between Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev, while the return of Khamzat Chimaev is also guaranteed some attention too.

Add in fights involving the likes of Magomed Ankalaev, Alexander Volkov and Amanda Ribas, and this one looks like an event for the ages. Essentially, were this a pay-per-view card, it’d be well worth parting with $70 to see.

