5 times that UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira was destroyed inside the octagon

The UFC has been home to some excellent champions over the years. Regardless of their abilities, no fighter, including current lightweight champ Charles Oliveira, is truly unbeatable.

Charles Oliveira is the current UFC lightweight champion. Before he claimed his title, he suffered a number of devastating losses inside the octagon.

‘Do Bronx’ is set to defend his title against top contender Dustin Poirier later this month at UFC 269. Whether he can pick up his tenth win in a row is a major question mark, and Poirier may be buoyed by some of his earlier losses.

With this considered, here are five times that Charles Oliveira was destroyed inside the octagon.

#5. Charles Oliveira vs. Paul Felder – UFC 218

Paul Felder stopped Charles Oliveira in brutal fashion in 2017

Charles Oliveira has not lost a fight inside the octagon since late 2017. That defeat was a truly devastating one at the hands of current UFC announcer Paul Felder.

The two 155lbers squared off at UFC 218. With both men coming off impressive wins, it was anyone’s guess as to who would come out on top. Unfortunately for Charles Oliveira, we found out the answer in brutal fashion.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Paul Felder retires as the last fighter to beat current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Paul Felder retires as the last fighter to beat current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The first round of the clash actually went Oliveira’s way. He was able to drag Felder to the ground using a bodylock before dominating him on the mat, coming close with a number of choke attempts.

However, ‘The Irish Dragon’ was able to survive, and ended the round by dropping a hard right hand onto the face of the Brazilian. It was a signal of things to come.

‘Do Bronx’ attempted to get Felder down in the early going of the second round, but was hurt by an elbow strike and wound up on his back. From there, Felder settled into position, avoided a potential reversal – and began to drop vicious elbows.

It quickly became clear that Oliveira was badly hurt. As Felder continued to smash him with elbows and forearms, referee Dan Miragliotta had to step in, with replays revealing that ‘Do Bronx’ had actually tapped out.

This was a genuinely violent finish. Anyone watching could’ve been forgiven for believing that this was the beginning of the end of Charles Oliveira’s UFC career – not his final loss before claiming the promotion’s lightweight title less than four years later.

