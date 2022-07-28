5 times UFC main event fights ended due to freak injuries

This past weekend's UFC Fight Night in London, England, didn't end the way fans or the promotion had hoped. Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall clashed in the main event, which lasted only 15 seconds. A freak knee injury following an exchange forced Aspinall to the mat in pain.

The referee called a stop to the bout, which awarded Blaydes a TKO win. Fans were looking forward to the bout and it also had a lot at stake in the division. An injury is bound to happen in MMA, but it was unfortunate that it happened so soon.

There have been instances where a freak injury has forced a stoppage in the main event. Not only could it negatively affect the injured fighter, but the fighter that earns the win is negatively impacted as well. This list will look back at five times UFC main event fights ended due to freak injuries.

#5. Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez - UFC on ABC 3

The UFC have not had any luck with their recent main events. Just one week prior to Blaydes vs. Aspinall, the featherweight main event between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez also ended due to injury. The only difference was that the fight lasted longer than the heavyweight bout in London.

The main event lasted 4:11 seconds and ended with Ortega injuring his shoulder and being unable to continue. In an Instagram post, 'T-City' detailed what happened during the main event and what led to the injury.

"I grabbed my own hand and pulled my arm out to begin to pass to a more dominant position and it was then where a freak accident happened and I yanked my shoulder out of its socket."

'El Pantera' mentioned that he noticed something was wrong and stopped fighting. It was unfortunate the fight ended the way it did. But there is a possibility that a rematch could be booked at some point in their careers.

#4. Vitor Belfort vs. Randy Couture - UFC 46

MMA Rewind @MMA_Rewind 14 years ago today, Vitor Belfort defeated Randy Couture via TKO due to doctor stoppage at 0:54 of the 1st round at UFC 46 to win the LHW title.



Early in the fight, @VitorBelfort grazed Couture’s eye with a punch that affected Couture's vision. The two rematched 7 months later. 14 years ago today, Vitor Belfort defeated Randy Couture via TKO due to doctor stoppage at 0:54 of the 1st round at UFC 46 to win the LHW title. Early in the fight, @VitorBelfort grazed Couture’s eye with a punch that affected Couture's vision. The two rematched 7 months later. https://t.co/FQjtkjsdUv

Vitor Belfort achieved a great deal of success during his legendary career and reached the pinnacle at UFC 46. He defeated Randy Couture via doctor's stoppage in the main event to become the new light heavyweight champion.

Belfort was no stranger to big moments as he previously won the heavyweight tournament at age 19.

This achievement of becoming light heavyweight champion, however, did not come in decisive fashion. The bout was a rematch of their 1997 encounter during which 'The Natural' finished 'The Phenom' with strikes.

Belfort was looking to avenge his loss and prove that he was the better fighter. He did avenge his loss, but there was still doubt on whether he was the better fighter.

The fight lasted only 49 seconds and was stopped after one of Belfort's punches cut Couture's eyelid. The champion wanted to continue, but the doctor felt it wasn't safe to do so. 'The Natural' got his revenge later that year as he defeated 'The Phenom' in their trilogy bout to regain the light heavyweight championship.

#3. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier - UFC 264

New York Post @nypost Viral video sparks conspiracy theory on when Conor McGregor broke his leg at UFC 264 trib.al/vTVdEJJ Viral video sparks conspiracy theory on when Conor McGregor broke his leg at UFC 264 trib.al/vTVdEJJ https://t.co/VYLgXglZrw

Conor McGregor's injury in the main event of UFC 264 has resulted in the former two-division champion being sidelined all year. McGregor fought rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout to settle the score. The buildup to their rematch was more cordial and respectful, but the trilogy was a completely different story.

'Mystic Mac' ramped up the trash talk and there was even more bad blood between the two as a result. 'The Diamond' was in control throughout the bout and managed to do damage with his ground-and-pound after taking McGregor down.

The fight lasted only one round as the former two-division champion was unable to continue after breaking his leg.

'The Notorious' broke his leg after landing a kick during an exchange. Following the loss, McGregor shared a video on Twitter saying it was an illegitimate win and that his rivalry with Poirier isn't over. This leaves the door open for the promotion should they decide to book a fourth fight in the future.

Here's Conor McGregor sharing his thoughts on his loss to Dustin Poirer:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ https://t.co/qKgochlT3t

#2. Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira - UFC Fight Night 74

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Aug23.2015



Max Holloway competes in his first ever UFC main event, & defeats Charles Oliveira by TKO.



Olivera injured his esophagus which forced the fight to end. Aug23.2015Max Holloway competes in his first ever UFC main event, & defeats Charles Oliveira by TKO.Olivera injured his esophagus which forced the fight to end. https://t.co/b30MGo5mYN

Charles Oliveira was a victim of one of the more freak injuries at UFC Fight Night 74. He fought Max Holloway in the main event with a lot at stake. The two came into the bout with impressive winning streaks and were battling for positioning in the featherweight rankings.

The bout was halted at 1:39 of the first-round after Oliveira suffered an injury to his esophagus. 'Do Bronx' attempted a takedown but looked to have sustained an injury as he was holding his neck. Oliveira was rushed to the hospital for further evaluation, where he was diagnosed with a micro-tear in his esophagus.

'Blessed' went on to cement his legacy as one of the greatest featherweights of all-time. Meanwhile, 'Do Bronx' had difficulties making weight at 145lbs and eventually moved up to 155lbs and became lightweight champion.

#1. Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman - UFC 168

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind



#UFC261 Anderson Silva did the same thing Chris Weidman did with his leg. Anderson Silva did the same thing Chris Weidman did with his leg. #UFC261 https://t.co/cFC1QSU26h

Anderson Silva's injury in the main event of UFC 168 is still talked about as one of the most devastating moments in the octagon. The former middleweight champion fought then champion Chris Weidman in a rematch of their encounter five months prior.

Weidman had shocked the world by knocking out Silva in their first bout to become the new middleweight champion.

'The Spider' was focused and determined to avenge his loss and regain the title he had held for seven years. During the second round, Weidman checked Silva's leg-kick, which resulted in the former champion's leg breaking. The gruesome injury left fans wondering if 'The Spider' would ever be able to fight again.

Although he returned to the octagon in 2015, Silva was clearly not the same fighter anymore. He was 38 years old and had a lengthy recovery ahead of him. It took a lot out of him, but he was able to compete until retiring from the sport in 2020.

