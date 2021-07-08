5 times UFC star Conor McGregor absolutely owned reporters

UFC superstars have to spend a considerable amount of time of their life speaking with the press and media. UFC fighters have a significant number of hours on their contracts for media obligations that they cannot forego unless they want to face Dana White's wrath. While getting asked fan questions should be fun for UFC athletes, it often involves biting one's tongue to avoid controversial topics.

The finest example in the UFC for someone who faces a celebrity dilemma is Conor McGregor. With the Irishman's unparalleled fame, there has also come a need for accountability for his brash actions. Be it facing allegations of inflicting violence through his words or actions, the 'Notorious' has had to answer to the media quite often.

Conor McGregor has often run into trouble with the law for his scandalous gestures. However, being the businessman he is, the 'Mystic Mac' has never let a media person get the better of him. He is known to smart mouth his way around dicey situations, even owning reporters if need be.

Five times Conor McGregor absolutely owned reporters:

#5 - Conor McGregor shuts up a hater of Proper Twelve

Conor McGregor at UFC 229 press conference | Image via MMA Fighting

The 'Notorious' and the UFC signed a contract in 2018 to include the former champion's whiskey brand, Proper Twelve, on the canvas. Conor McGregor was seen at every subsequent press conference picking up a bottle of his Irish whiskey and singing praises about how great it was.

During the pre-fight press conference for UFC 229, which was going to be headlined by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, a reporter tried to question the quality of the Irishman's "liquid gold". As anybody could have guessed, the reporter faced the wrath of the 'Notorious'.

Replying to the reporter who spoke about negative reviews of Proper Twelve, Conor McGregor said,

"Ask my bollocks, mate. Have a drink of it now and tell me what you think. There are always going to be begrudgers and people that are hating and this and that. It comes with the territory when you're at the top of your game. Trust me! It is the tastiest Irish whiskey there is on the planet. I f***ing love it and I don't give a bollocks what anyone says. I'm not even trying to sell it. Just have a sip of it. Take a bottle with you and enjoy yourself."

As the reporter started to step forward to accept Conor McGregor's offer to take a sip of his whisey, the 'Notorious' thrashed him further. He exclaimed,

"No, not you! The smell of you! Keep him out of here, bringing up negative sh*t. You ask my bollocks, mate."

