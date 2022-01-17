5 trilogy fights we need to see in the UFC in 2022

There have only been a handful of trilogies throughout the history of the UFC. Sometimes, the rivalry between two fighters demands a rubber match to finally settle the score.

A highly-anticipated trilogy bout is set to go down at the promotion's first pay-per-view of 2022. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo are set to put an end to their rivalry in the co-main event of UFC 270. Their first fight ended in a draw, allowing then-champion Figueiredo to retain his title following a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

In the rematch, Moreno shocked the world and choked out Figueiredo in the third round to become the new king of the flyweight division and the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history. The reigning champion will look to defend his title when the duo square off in their upcoming trilogy bout, while his Brazilian counterpart will be seeking redemption.

Some of the most iconic trilogies in promotional history include the rivalries between Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture, Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos, Georges St-Pierre and Matt Hughes, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, to name a few.

That said, we thought we'd look at five trilogy fights we need to see in 2022.

#5. Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 3 – UFC flyweight division

Brandon Moreno was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 24. That particular TUF season, which was also called The Tournament of Champions, called upon flyweight champions from regional promotions around the world to compete for a UFC contract, as well as an immediate title shot.

The winner of the show was slated to take on then-flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who ran out of challengers at 125 lbs.

Moreno, the reigning WFF flyweight champion, was deemed the lowest seed on the show. He suffered a loss in his very first fight at TUF, against Alexandre Pantoja.

Despite his shortcomings on TUF, Moreno received a contract as the promotion's 125 lbs division lacked talent and depth at the time. After going 1-2 in his next three fights, he was released. One of those two came against none other than Pantoja.

Moreno returned to the UFC in 2019. He put together a four-fight unbeaten streak to earn a shot at gold in the flyweight division in 2020. The Mexican put on a hearty performance against then-champion Deiveson Figueiredo, earning a draw for his efforts in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

The duo squared off in a rematch at UFC 263 in June 2021, where Moreno shocked the world. As discussed earlier, he submitted Figueiredo in the third round to become the new flyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja is a top contender in the flyweight division. The Brazilian has a strong case for a shot at the title, considering he has two wins over the reigning champion, Moreno.

Following his most recent victory over Brandon Royval, Pantoja issued one of the nicest and most respectful callouts ever while Moreno was on commentary duty.

Moreno has acknowledged that he intends to redeem himself and show his improvements in a trilogy fight with Pantoja. The duo are likely to lock horns in the near future.

