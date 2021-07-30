5 UFC current fighters who have an inspiring rags-to-riches story

There have been some amazing rags-to-riches stories in the UFC where fighters, who came from almost nothing, managed to achieve huge accolades in the sport of mixed martial arts.

UFC legends like Anderson Silva went through arduous struggles in their early lives and overcame numerous adversities to become the stars that they are today.

Being born in a poor family, Silva's parents were unable to meet his expenses. Thus, 'The Spider' was sent to live with relatives at a tender age. Growing up, Silva did multiple dead-end jobs to pay the bills as he could not ask his family for money anymore.

The Brazilian fighter kept pursuing a career in mixed martial arts on the side and eventually, the hard work started to bear fruit. By stacking up win after win over the years, Silva managed to become the biggest name in the world of MMA at the time.

Similarly, there are many fighters currently competing in the UFC who have overcome difficult circumstances in their lives to become the stars that they are today.

On that note, let's take a look at five current UFC fighters who have amazing rags-to-riches stories:

#5. Jorge Masvidal (UFC welterweight)

Growing up on the streets of Miami, Jorge Masvidal did not have the best of childhoods. In 1989, Masvidal Sr. was arrested on drug charges and imprisoned for 18 years.

Masvidal's aggression as a child always got him in trouble with other people. In his youth, Masvidal engaged in backyard fights in order to earn money. Videos of his backyard brawls went viral on YouTube.

After having a professional MMA career for almost 16 years, Masvidal shot to fame in 2019 with three spectacular wins in the UFC. 'Gamebred' started his meteoric rise with a knockout win over Darren Till. Next on the hitlist was Ben Askren, who barely lasted five seconds against the Miami native. These two wins led Masvidal towards a spectacular fight with Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' title.

'Gamebred' man-handled Diaz for three rounds before the fight was stopped due to a cut on the Stockton slugger's eye. With these three victories, the 36-year-old became one of the biggest names in combat sports.

