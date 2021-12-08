5 UFC fighters who can soon achieve the 'champ-champ' status

Conor McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to achieve champ-champ status when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. He knocked out Alvarez, making him both the featherweight and lightweight champion simultaneously.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



McGregor celebrated "Champ Champ" day by declaring himself next in line for a title shot 👀 (via Five years ago, Conor McGregor became the first double champion in UFC history.McGregor celebrated "Champ Champ" day by declaring himself next in line for a title shot 👀 (via @TheNotoriousMMA Five years ago, Conor McGregor became the first double champion in UFC history.McGregor celebrated "Champ Champ" day by declaring himself next in line for a title shot 👀 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) https://t.co/N2u4UjDES1

Since then, three other fighters have managed to achieve this monumental feat. Daniel Cormier became the second when he knocked out Stipe Miocic to hold both the light heavyweight and heavyweight belts.

Next, Amanda Nunes became the first woman to achieve the feat. Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 to become both the bantamweight and featherweight champion and has gone a step further by successfully defending the belts since.

Most recently, Henry Cejudo achieved the feat at UFC 238 when he knocked out Marlon Moraes. This made him both the flyweight and bantamweight champion, although he has since stepped away from the sport.

Here are five fighters who could soon become the fifth fighter in UFC history to achieve champ-champ status:

#5. UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling

Sterling is the current UFC bantamweight champion

While this choice may seem surprising at first, there are a number of reasons why it may just make sense. The first, of course, being that Aljamain Sterling is already halfway there as he currently holds the bantamweight championship.

While Sterling is likely to face a tremendously tough title unification bout when he faces Petr Yan, should he be able to pick up a win in that one, the road to 'champ-champ' status does begin to clear.

Sterling has even stated recently that he would be willing to step up to featherweight if his teammate Merab Dvalishvili became the top contender.

If that happens, and Sterling is able to claim featherweight gold, Sterling could achieve 'champ-champ' status.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff