5 UFC fighters with the business acumen to start their own MMA promotions

Running an MMA promotion can be an uphill task. The UFC is one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world in terms of talent, global reach and profit.

It has taken UFC president Dana White a great deal of effort to bring the organization to where it is today. Dealing with difficult MMA personalities, scouting rare talent and arranging bouts and events on a monthly or even weekly basis can be arduous, to say the least.

A few athletes in the UFC seem to have learned a thing or two about business from Dana White. Staying in arguably the world's best MMA promotion has given them decent knowledge to start their own fight business. On that note, let's take a look at such athletes from the UFC who could start their own MMA promotions.

#1 Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou has overcome a life of poverty, gone through detention centers, fought hunger and risked death. From working in the sand mines in a small town in Cameroon, 'The Predator' has accomplished his dream of becoming a UFC heavyweight champion. To put it simply, Ngannou knows a thing or two about success.

Although success in the UFC has given him fame and glory, Francis Ngannou has worked towards providing kids back in Cameroon with something he didn't himself have: opportunity. Ngannou has started a sports education and charitable association called the Francis Ngannou Foundation.

The Foundation built the 'first full MMA and combat sport gym' in his hometown in 2019. They built another one in Buea in 2021. Through his MMA facilities, Francis Ngannou aims to provide poor kids with the ability to dream and become leading MMA figures in the years to come.

While there are other UFC champions and fighters from Africa, Francis Ngannou is the first to work towards the betterment of his native place. His struggles and experiences have taught him quite a bit, giving him the business acumen to perhaps start his own MMA promotion back in Africa.

Currently, there are very few MMA promotions in Africa, with the South Africa-based Extreme Fighting Championship being one example. Francis Ngannou is 34 years of age and has a maximum of 5-10 years of fighting left in him. Once he retires from the UFC, Ngannou is a likely candidate to start an MMA promotion in or near Cameroon.

#2 Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya made his UFC debut in 2018 and has since established himself as one of the most entertaining fighters in the MMA promotion. 'The Last Stylebender' won the UFC middleweight championship in 2019, but that is not the only reason why he is popular among fans.

Israel Adesanya is a cultural icon, and his love for anime, manga and comic characters is well documented. After getting covered in body tattoos of his favorite superheroes and characters, 'Izzy' went on to start his own clothing line, going by the brand 'The Last Stylbender' or TLS.

He is also the first ever fighter to become the brand ambassador for PUMA. It is due to Israel Adesanya's business acumen that he also has endorsement deals with Call of Duty and Australia's largest MMA gear provider, Engage.

Stealth meets style. The Call of Duty #BlackOpsColdWar capsule collection is a limited edition collaboration between @EngageInd & @CallofDuty_ANZ . Enter the draw to get your hands on a one of a kind drop inspired by the world of espionage and Cold War: https://t.co/eM5ZJIWLpW pic.twitter.com/dTN6sccG0V — Call of Duty ANZ (@CallofDuty_ANZ) November 13, 2020

Curiously, Israel Adesanya did not always want to be a fighter. While he likes to fight and believes he is the best at it, he wanted to run an MMA promotion. In an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, 'Izzy' said:

"When I first started watching The Ultimate Fighter.. you couldn't have paid me to get into the cage with another crazy dude to beat him up or get beat up. I wanted Dana White's job actually, so I can pick who gets to fight.."

Although Adesanya dropped the idea after realizing it was a stressful thing to do at the time, he is another UFC fighter who could very well start an MMA promotion in the future.

He is a UFC champion, undefeated in his weight class, and has the financial resources and IQ to start an MMA promotion of his own. He could call it the 'Stylebender Fighting Championship', and it become one of the coolest sounding MMA promotions ever.

#3 Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier | Image credit via Instagram @dustinpoirier

Given his business acumen, No.1 UFC lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier fits the bill for a UFC fighter who could start his own MMA promotion. 'The Diamond' is a well-known philanthropist and entrepreneur. He runs a charity organization called 'The Good Fight Foundation', which raises money for the needy and the underserved section of the community.

Dustin Poirier is also the owner of a hot-sauce brand. He teamed up with Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co., a Canadian company, to create his own hot sauce brand known as 'Poirier's Louisiana Style', in 2020.

Poirier has earned considerable experience in the field of business and fighting to be able to start his own MMA promotion in the future.

#4 Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier coaching at AKA | Image credit via Instagram @dc_mma

Former UFC heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier could soon start his MMA promotion because he has all the attributes to do so, along with a business acumen. Even before announcing his retirement from the UFC in 2020, Cormier was a partner in a couple of restaurants and owned barbershops in Southern California.

DC is also a shareholder and primary trainer at the famed American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), whose alumni include Khabib Nurmagomedov. A few years before retiring as a fighter, DC told MMA Junkie Radio:

"I’ve done a good job of trying to diversify myself. We’ve got a lot of different things going that will hopefully help us maintain life after fighting is done."

Ever since his retirement, Daniel Cormier has been known as a UFC company man. Due to his vast knowledge and expertise in the field of MMA, he has also been roped in by EA Sports as a ratings adjuster to enhance the UFC 4 video game.

In June 2020, The Athletic published an inaugural fighter survey in which they polled 170 fighters on key issues in the UFC.

Daniel Cormier had the second-highest number of votes, making it to the list of active fighters nominated as the best candidates to lead the UFC. With his IQ and entrepreneurial skills, DC is a likely candidate to start his own MMA promotion in the near future.

#5 Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is one of the most experienced UFC fighters when it comes to business acumen. The Irishman is all about money-making ventures and has proven his business acumen in several instances like the Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey and the Black Forge Inn.

In terms of money, Conor McGregor would not have problems starting his own MMA promotion, as his net worth is estimated at $200 million. Apart from being filthy rich and at the top of Forbes' list of Highest Paid Athletes, the 'Notorious' also has vast experience in the field of business.

In a survey published by The Athletic, which asked 170 fighters to choose a candidate from the roster who could lead the UFC, Conor McGregor was given the most number of votes (24.6%). And given his plans to become a billionaire, it wouldn't be a surprise if McGregor goes on to start his own MMA promotion soon.

Watch Conor McGregor's interview with Tony Robbins here:

