5 UFC powerhouses that other fighters feared

Fighters with different combat sports backgrounds compete in MMA. Over the years, the UFC has also seen its fair share of unique combatants. But, ever so often, some athletes stand out among the best. They may not always be the most highly skilled or decorated fighters on the roster, but they are feared and respected.

Many fighters initially make a huge splash. However, they struggle to find success after setbacks. Luke Rockhold is a good example. He became UFC middleweight champion in 2015 after a dominant run. But he has struggled since losing his first title defense against Michael Bisping.

However, some fighters can retain their intimidating aura even after a few losses. On certain occasions, even champions are cautious in their approach against them. Israel Adesanya never went toe to toe with Romero. Jon Jones stayed away from 'Rampage' Jackson's boxing range. Derrick Lewis turned the tide against Curtis Blaydes with one punch.

A single mistake against such fighters is often the last.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 UFC fighters whose power and strength are feared by all.

#5. UFC middleweight and Olympic medalist Yoel Romero

Yoel 'Soldier of God' Romero looks like a real-life comic book superhuman. For a man his size and build, Romeo closes distance inside the octagon at tremendous speed.

Yoel Romero at the UFC 205: Weigh-ins

The Cuban started his combat sports journey in Olympic wrestling. He won the silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He made his UFC debut much later, in 2013. The Olympian then tore through the UFC middleweight division. He brutally dismantled former champions like Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold.

Even when he lost, the former Olympian barely had a scratch on him. He fought Robert Whittaker twice but failed to capture the title. But both times, it was Whittaker who looked more beat up. He stood toe-to-toe, exchanging power shots against a much younger Paulo Costa for three rounds.

The 44-year-old never became champion. However, athleticism and vicious knockout power made him one of the scariest middleweights ever. His durability also speaks for itself. He never lost by knockout in the promotion. After their rematch at UFC 225, Robert Whittaker said:

''He felt like steel. I was punching and kicking him but it wasn’t doing any damage.''

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh