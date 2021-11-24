5 UFC fighters with most first-round finishes

2021 has seen a number of memorable UFC first-round finishes. Some of the best include Rose Namajunas' head kick to reclaim her strawweight title, as well as Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev's wins at UFC 267.

Earlier this year we also saw Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor in round one at UFC 264. Another big moment was Michael Chandler knocking out Dan Hooker to mark his UFC 257 octagon debut.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi I’m not sure you can make a better UFC debut than that. Chandler stops Dan Hooker in one round in the McGregor vs. Poirier co-main event, the lightweight title is likely to be soon vacant and then Chandler cuts a hell of a promo to finish it. Unreal. #UFC257 I’m not sure you can make a better UFC debut than that. Chandler stops Dan Hooker in one round in the McGregor vs. Poirier co-main event, the lightweight title is likely to be soon vacant and then Chandler cuts a hell of a promo to finish it. Unreal. #UFC257

The opening-round finish is rare due to the high competition level among UFC participants. When it does happen, however, it provides a moment fans rarely forget.

Here are the top five fighters with the most first-round finishes in the UFC:

#5: Donald Cerrone - 8 First-Round Finishes

Four fighters are tied with Cerrone's eight first-round finishes

Donald Cerrone is tied with a number of UFC fighters past and present who have racked up eight first-round finishes. Vicente Luque, Francis Ngannou, Gabriel Gonzaga and Matt Hughes have also managed the feat.

That said, none of those fighters have as many total UFC finishes as 'Cowboy'. While the veteran fan-favorite has lost his last six, he once challenged for the UFC lightweight championship.

Cerrone achieved his tally thanks to his excellent striking and dangerous submissions on the ground. His record reflects this as four of his first-round finishes came via knock-out and four via submission.

Cerrone has also flattened some big names in the first round. The win that has aged best is likely his first, a 2011 TKO over current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Aug14.2011



Donald Cerrone earns his first TKO victory inside the Octagon,



when he finishes Charles Oliveira with strikes Aug14.2011Donald Cerrone earns his first TKO victory inside the Octagon,when he finishes Charles Oliveira with strikes https://t.co/5sk2MxzO18

