5 UFC fighters who have improved exponentially in recent years

In today's UFC, we have become accustomed to seeing elite fighters surge to the top of the rankings and challenge for titles. For some, however, that road is a little more winding.

For these fighters, making small adjustments can lead to big steps forward in the cage. Whether that adjustment is changing their gym, their weight class, or some other factor, it often doesn't take much to give them that 'elite' edge.

While these cases may be rare, they often lead to the fighter becoming very popular as fans enjoy following the careers of warriors who take the hard road to the top.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Charles Oliveira Brought The UFC Championship Back To His Hometown In Brazil And Partied In The Streets barstoolsports.com/blog/3364449/c… Charles Oliveira Brought The UFC Championship Back To His Hometown In Brazil And Partied In The Streets barstoolsports.com/blog/3364449/c… https://t.co/kexmUnLwep

Here are five current UFC fighters who have battled hardships and improved enormously in recent years:

#5. UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson

Brunson has improved his record from 18-7 to 23-7

Derek Brunson carried a ton of promise early in his UFC career, winning seven of his first eight fights inside the octagon. However, when he came up against elite opposition, he struggled, losing four of his next six.

This led many to believe Brunson would become somewhat of a gatekeeper in the division. Instead, he appears to have found a new gear and has looked dominant in each of his last five fights, all of which he has won. In particular, his one-sided win over Darren Till showed his improvement.

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Derek Brunson has really blown me away in the UFC. He's improved so much. One of the best 185lbers in the world. Derek Brunson has really blown me away in the UFC. He's improved so much. One of the best 185lbers in the world.

Brunson is now on the verge of challenging for the middleweight championship and likely needs only one more win to secure that shot. He will get that chance at UFC 270 when he faces Jared Cannonier.

Edited by Aziel Karthak