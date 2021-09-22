5 UFC fighters who lost their edge after a loss

UFC fighters have brutal, high-risk journeys. When victorious, they enjoy a world of fame and glory. However, the sport of MMA takes a heavy toll on athletes, both physically and mentally, when they find themselves on the wrong end of a result.

Several UFC athletes have enjoyed a successful career until they suffered a huge loss. Often, fighters undergo a significant change in their attitudes soon after losing their winning momentum. The aftermath of such phenomena usually involves even the biggest of MMA stars slipping out of their element and declining.

In this article, we look at five UFC fighters who lost their edge after a loss.

#5. Johny Hendricks - UFC welterweight

One thing that immediately comes to mind when one reflects on the career of Johny Hendricks is his controversial loss to Georges St-Pierre. Another is his epic battles with Robbie Lawler. During his encounters with 'Ruthless', Hendricks displayed the heart of a champion. Defeating Lawler at UFC 171, Hendricks claimed the vacant UFC welterweight title in 2014.

Unfortunately, 'Bigg Rigg' was never the same after he lost the rematch and his title to Robbie Lawler nine months later via split decision. Whether Johny Hendricks lost his edge due to the physical damage he sustained during the Lawler fights or due to the mental anguish of losing the welterweight title, one cannot say for sure.

But as a result, Johny Hendricks lost five of his next seven UFC fights, getting knocked out by Stephen Thompson, Tim Boetsch, and Paulo Costa. What's worse is that he missed weight three times during that phase as well. After realizing that cutting weight to reach welterweight had become unattainable for him, Hendricks abandoned the welterweight division and settled in the middleweight ranks.

Not much later in 2018, the struggling Oklahoma-native, at 35 years of age, decided it was time to hang up his gloves.

