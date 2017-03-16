5 UFC fighters that are a lot like Stone Cold Steve Austin

These 5 men remind us of WWE's most famous outlaw.

16 Mar 2017

The business is in doldrums, and the competitor is miles ahead... who do you count on, in a situation like this? The answer is simple; you bestow your faith in Stone Cold Steve Austin and take a leap of faith, only, that leap of faith would take you farther than you’d ever imagine. The best anti-hero that the World Wrestling Entertainment ever produced was the unrelenting rattlesnake who succoured the business from falling apart when it was pitted against bitter rivals, WCW. He could fight, he could talk trash, and he could drink a lot of beer. But did you know, there exist Austin-esque personalities in the UFC too?

Here are 5 UFC fighters who are a lot like Stone Cold:

#5 Michael Bisping

“Don’t mess with me”

Those who passionately follow the UFC would know that Michael Bisping is the typical anti-thesis to a do-gooder. Known for his brash statements and abrasive personality, Bisping is someone who does justice to the word ‘anti-hero’, in its entirety. For much of his career, this hard-hitting middleweight has perfectly portrayed the role of a bad guy and that too pretty convincingly! The unapologetic 6’1 Manchester hooligan is known for cutting promos like no one else.

He gets into the head of the opponents and uses psychological warfare to his thorough advantage. The interviews he does before the fights are highfalutin. Yet, like a typical anti-hero, he isn’t just all words and no action, which is justified by his incredible 30-7 record in mixed martial arts. Bisping has been a crowd-flipper for most of his career, owing to his unapologetic and unrelenting behaviour and rude attitude, yet is capable of selling out and pulling crowds- two qualities that define an anti-hero.

Bisping is arguably the closest thing to Stone Cold Steve Austin, albeit in the world of mixed martial arts as opposed to professional wrestling. Perhaps, a crossover move to the World Wrestling Entertainment may turn out well for him!