5 UFC fighters that are notorious for pulling out of fights

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 20 Mar 2017, 20:04 IST

Aldo is a notorious pull out merchant.

Mixed martial arts is a collectively tough ballgame which thrives on the ‘endurance and longevity’ quotient. In a sport where two opponents beat each other to a pulp, employing a barrage of punches, kicks, submission holds and takedowns, the risk of injuries is colossal! There have been instances where fights have been stalled for several months at a stretch, allowing room for fighters to shrug off the looming silhouettes of bygone injuries, Here are 5 UFC fighters, notorious for pulling out of fights:

#5 Matt Riddle

Matthew ‘Matt’ Riddle could have arguably been one of the finest welterweight competitors in the business had it not been for his untimely ouster owing to his failed drug test (well, marijuana isn’t a drug, or is it?) Matt Riddle is a fighter who is notorious for pulling out of fights; the statistical total is nine! Yes, there have been nine instances where Matt Riddle has pulled out of fights, citing injury or problems with smoking the green goblin body-bagged as a herb.

At The Ultimate Fighter 7 Finale, which was held in June 2008, Riddle made his official UFC debut beating fellow castmate Dante Rivera via unanimous decision. Soon after that, Riddle was scheduled to face Ryan Thomas at UFC 91, but a knee injury forced Riddle out of the competition. Back to back injuries on two important occasions, cemented Matt Riddle’s reputation as the one who pulls out of the most fights.

The first happened when he was supposed to face Matt Brown at UFC Live in 2011, as a replacement for an injured Mark Scanlon. However, Riddle picked up an injury resulting in the fight being scrapped. Matt also withdrew from his much-anticipated match against TJ Grant at UFC on Versus 4, courtesy of an injury. He later received the boot from Dana White after he failed two marijuana tests!