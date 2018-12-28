5 UFC Fighters that got caught for PEDs

Lesnar is a big name who got busted for PEDs

When talking about the UFC, it is hard to keep Performance Enhancing Drugs away from the conversation. Ever since the company decided to enforce proper testing for drugs, many big names have been busted for PED usage.

Although all the fighters that tested positive might have their own stories and reasons, taking performance-enhancing drugs to get an upper hand inside the octagon cannot be defended at any level. And this applies to all fighters.

Over the years, many big names have fallen into such a pitfall and the phenomenon is still pretty much active in the MMA world. This slider will be focussing on the issue and we will be trying to list down some of the biggest names that tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

#5 Royce Gracie

Royce Gracie was tested positive back in 2007

Most people still find it hard to believe that Royce Gracie was once busted for PED usage. He is a legendary name in the sport and rightfully so. However, Gracie once tested positive for anabolic steroid- Nandrolone, in 2007.

The examination that Royce tested positive for was associated with his fight against Kazushi Sakuraba at K1 Dynamite USA. It was the rematch for their famous 90-minute battle that took place in 2000. While Sakuraba was the winner in 2000, it was Gracie that came out winning in the 2007 fight via a decision.

After this win, however, Royce tested positive for both his A sample and B sample. He was immediately suspended and fined. Though Royce went on to argue about the test results, he ended up paying the fine.

Fortunately for Royce, the rules of California State Athletic Commission did not have the provision to overturn his win over Sakuraba even after the positive test results.

So the legendary rivalry between Sakuraba and Royce currently stands at 1-1 although Royce Gracie tested positive after his win.

