×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 UFC Fighters that got caught for PEDs

Renjith R
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
140   //    28 Dec 2018, 18:00 IST

Lesnar is a big name who got busted for PEDs
Lesnar is a big name who got busted for PEDs

When talking about the UFC, it is hard to keep Performance Enhancing Drugs away from the conversation. Ever since the company decided to enforce proper testing for drugs, many big names have been busted for PED usage.

Although all the fighters that tested positive might have their own stories and reasons, taking performance-enhancing drugs to get an upper hand inside the octagon cannot be defended at any level. And this applies to all fighters.

Over the years, many big names have fallen into such a pitfall and the phenomenon is still pretty much active in the MMA world. This slider will be focussing on the issue and we will be trying to list down some of the biggest names that tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

#5 Royce Gracie

Royce Gracie was tested positive back in 2007
Royce Gracie was tested positive back in 2007

Most people still find it hard to believe that Royce Gracie was once busted for PED usage. He is a legendary name in the sport and rightfully so. However, Gracie once tested positive for anabolic steroid- Nandrolone, in 2007.

The examination that Royce tested positive for was associated with his fight against Kazushi Sakuraba at K1 Dynamite USA. It was the rematch for their famous 90-minute battle that took place in 2000. While Sakuraba was the winner in 2000, it was Gracie that came out winning in the 2007 fight via a decision.

After this win, however, Royce tested positive for both his A sample and B sample. He was immediately suspended and fined. Though Royce went on to argue about the test results, he ended up paying the fine.

Fortunately for Royce, the rules of California State Athletic Commission did not have the provision to overturn his win over Sakuraba even after the positive test results.

So the legendary rivalry between Sakuraba and Royce currently stands at 1-1 although Royce Gracie tested positive after his win. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Brock Lesnar Jon Jones
Renjith R
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Fittest UFC Fighters
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC pound for pound fighters
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Champions across Weight Classes
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Brazilian UFC Fighters
RELATED STORY
5 Most ripped UFC fighters
RELATED STORY
5 Most Famous UFC Fighters 
RELATED STORY
5 Female MMA fighters who never fought in the UFC
RELATED STORY
6 UFC Fighters with Most Submissions in Title Bouts
RELATED STORY
5 Richest UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Most Used Martial Arts in MMA
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us