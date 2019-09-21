5 UFC fighters who can still save their 2019 after bad starts to the year

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 52 // 21 Sep 2019, 12:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Askren Media Workout

MMA is an unpredictable sport that several fighters from different backgrounds participate in on a regular basis. These fighters have some of the best skills on the roster, but for one reason or another, have not been able to prove themselves in the Octagon this year.

Each of these fighters has had at least one battle in 2019 and despite their best efforts could not win it. While someone like Donald Cerrone would be on the list, he was suspended for 90 days for medical reasons and is in need of a lengthy time off, despite his habit of fighting every few months.

In this article, we are going to look at 5 UFC fighters who have not had the best 2019 so far but could still save their year with one proper fight. Each of these fighters is also scheduled to take part in at least one more fight this year.

#5 Ben Askren

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Let's talk about the most obvious choice.

When UFC brought in the undefeated Ben Askren from ONE FC after trading him for 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson in 2018, Askren had a lot to live up to.

Unfortunately for him, he would fail badly in this.

Despite talking a lot of trash since coming to the UFC, one thing that Askren has not been able to do is back any of that up. His fight against Robbie Lawler ended controversially with the fans, fighters, and Lawler said that it had been stopped too early and should have been allowed to go on.

As if that was not bad enough, Askren's next fight really solidified his downfall. He was hit with a flying knee by Jorge Masvidal in their fight immediately upon it starting. That proved to be enough as Askren was knocked out and the fight was stopped only 5 seconds in.

Now, Ben Askren has a chance to prove that the fight did not define him as he will face Demian Maia later this year. A win here would go a long way in restoring his confidence.

1 / 3 NEXT