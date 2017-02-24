5 UFC fighters who could totally pull off the Undertaker gimmick

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic characters in WWE history.

Taker’s gimmick was one of a kind

When Mark Calaway was handed the blueprints for The Undertaker's gimmick, he probably laughed himself all the way to the bank. Then he took a moment, analysed it, and more than 25 years later he's managed to turn it into one of the most iconic characters in the history of professional wrestling. It's funny how this industry works sometimes, isn't it?

But instead of talking about the greatness of Taker, we're instead choosing to focus on what would happen if the ball was given to someone else - say, a UFC fighter for example. It's an entirely different scenario altogether given the nature of their field in comparison to the world of sports entertainment, but it's fun to ponder over these things nonetheless.

Obviously, there are certain attributes they wouldn't be able to pull off nearly as well, but in the grand scheme of things, these five guys have at least a few of the traits necessary to make The Undertaker work in the absence of Mr Calaway. Naturally, you aren't likely to agree with all of the entries on this list, but if you take a moment to think about them all there's definitely something to the theory for each one.

So with that being said, let's take a look at five UFC fighters who could totally pull off the Undertaker gimmick.

#1 Junior Dos Santos

Dos Santos isn’t someone you’d want to mess with

We start off with one of the most intimidating figures in mixed martial arts - so naturally, it's a pretty good fit straight off the bat. Junior Dos Santos has the build and appearance of a guy who could strike fear into the heart of his opponent, and he wouldn't have to say a word in order to get across his undead character on WWE television. Hell, you could even stick a Paul Bearer-esque manager with him.

Dos Santos would easily master the character work as it would require minimal effort, meanwhile, his in-ring prowess would be second to none as he has the strength and athletic ability necessary to make it work. He's well rounded, young enough to still go on for quite a few years and always seems ready to take on a challenge.

We stick with the Heavyweights for this next entrant.