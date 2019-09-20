5 UFC fighters who have been indomitable in 2019

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Sep 2019, 13:35 IST

Jon Jones; Jorge Masvidal

The UFC is the largest MMA promotion in the world. Over time, it has gained millions of followers across the globe and has a sterling roster of talent in each of their weight divisions.

While each year sees UFC fighters put on some amazing fights that go down in history, this year has been particularly fantastic for some of the fighters as they have showcased their talent inside the Octagon in quite the spectacular manner.

While some of them have won the title that they had been chasing for a while, others have showcased their talent in such manner as to not leave any doubt regarding their ability. In this article, we are going to take a look at 5 fighters who have had quite the immense 2019.

It should be noted that I am not including Khabib Nurmagomedov in this list, as he has fought only once in 2019.

#5 Henry Cejudo

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

A fighter that fans love to make fun of, Henry Cejudo has such an attitude that no one would think him to be a serious fighter. 'Cringe' Cejudo has become a gimmick that he lives with day to day, making sure that he fives the fans something new to make fun of in a regular basis -- be it dancing with the title or sleeping with it in his bed.

However much Cejudo might like to joke around outside the Octagon, once he enters the cage, it is a separate matter entirely. The good-natured joker disappears and is replaced by a ruthless fighter who has proved himself quite well this year.

Heavy was the burden that lay on his shoulder heading into this year. With rumors of UFC shutting down the UFC Flyweight Division rampant, Cejudo had the responsibility of shutting down any such new.

He did this with quite the emphatic statement. After TJ Dillashaw made his way down to the Flyweight Division for a Championship fight, which he claimed would shut down the division for good, he was soundly beaten by a dominant Cejudo.

Seconds into their fight at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw, he had dropped the erstwhile favorite three times. The referee called a halt to the fight and he won in 32 seconds. On top of that, months later, Dillashaw tested positive for adverse substances and ended up with a 2-year suspension.

If that fight might have been considered a fluke, then Cejudo dismissed such a possibility. He went to the Bantamweight Division, challenged Marlon Moraes for the vacant title, and defeated him via TKO in the third round of their fight. Thus, Cejudo is now a double Champion and quite the solid fighter leading two divisions.

The reason he is not number one in this list is the unfortunate shoulder injury he suffered, which means that he will be out of action for the rest of the year.

