UFC News: Dana White reveals incredible Championship rematch for Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

UFC President Dana White confirmed the third Championship fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier that fans have been looking forward to for a while now.

In an interview with Barstool Sports, White revealed that UFC is planning to book the fight that will complete the Cormier vs. Miocic trilogy. However, the date and location of the bout are yet to be determined.

Dana White talks about the rematch

According to White, further details about the time and venue of the fight can only be decided after Miocic recovers from their second contest at UFC 241 in August.

“Stipe is still recovering from that fight. He’s got some bumps and bangs from that fight. We’re waiting for him to heal and then we’re going to do the trilogy … It’s going to depend on Stipe’s physical (condition).” h/t to MMA Junkie

Cormier lost the fight as well as the Heavyweight title in that fight as Miocic knocked him out with a series of well-connected punches. In the previous fight, Cormier did the same to Miocic at UFC 226 back in July, 2018.

With head-to-head at 1-1 now, the final fight of the trilogy will determine who gets to keep the Championship belt between the two of them. However, the booking of this fight would mean bad news for another Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou.

A longer wait for Ngannou for a Miocic-rematch

Francis Ngannou suffered a loss at the hands of Miocic early in 2018 at UFC 220 via Unanimous Decision. He then suffered another loss to Derrick Lewis. Now that he is back to winning ways with three straight first-round knockouts, he said to MMA Junkie that has been waiting for a chance to get back at Stipe.

“I’ve been waiting for it. After my last fight, Dana White said we’re going to see how it plays out between ‘DC’ and Stipe. I’m willing. I’m ready for it… I think I’m going to have my revenge, and definitely it’s not going to go the same way as the last one. 2019, hopefully – that would be great.”

If the fight between Miocic and Cormier is fixed, then he might have to wait longer. The Cameroonian fighter possibly won't be very happy about it, especially since he had been waiting eagerly for his “revenge”.

