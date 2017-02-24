5 UFC fighters who would be a better opponent for AJ Styles than Shane McMahon

There's just so many better match-ups out there.

Will Shane vs AJ actually happen?

WrestleMania 33 is right around the corner and as such, it's about that time of year where rumoured matches start to come to fruition. One of the big candidates to be on the card in Orlando is a bout between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon, and ever since it hit the dirtsheets, members of the WWE Universe have collectively sighed and groaned at the prospect.

It's not as though Shane isn't capable of putting on a solid match, as his performances at WM32 and Survivor Series 2016 were decent. However, a man of AJ Styles' stature deserves more than what would essentially be a gimmick match, and to be honest, we aren't 100% certain that Shane could keep up with The Phenomenal One.

Ptting him against UFC fighters wouldn't be much better, but at least you'd gather some of that mainstream appeal. We aren't suggesting that this is any less degrading for Styles, but instead, we're attempting to illustrate just how little we want to see Styles take on McMahon at the biggest show of the year.

Come on WWE, give us something else - anything else.

#1 Conor McGregor

Conor vs AJ would be magical

In terms of sizing Conor McGregor up against anyone in the world of professional wrestling, AJ Styles may be the best bet. It's no secret that the Irishman has been rumoured to make the move over to the squared circle, however, a lot of people have been questioning who he would face upon arrival. Never fear - because we have the answer, and it's quite clearly the former WWE Champion.

The two men would match up brilliantly as the classic “try picking on someone your own size” could be constructed as more of an insult on behalf of Styles than anything else. AJ would definitely be able to drag Conor to a great match, however, given his dedication in everything he does it seems likely that McGregor would be more than capable of training himself in the art of pro wrestling.

We move on to a man who has had a run-in or two with Conor in the past.