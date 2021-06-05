5 UFC fighters whose stock rose even in defeat

We've seen several hotly-contested bouts in the UFC over the years, with fighters giving it their all in the octagon on a consistent basis.

The world of MMA isn't fair by any stretch of the imagination. Many fighters have put in inspirational performances but still seen their opponents come away with their hand raised. And even if they don't end up on the right side of the result, fighters have seen their standing and reputation in the UFC improve.

Here are five UFC fighters whose stock rose even in defeat.

#5 Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 1 - UFC 196

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are part of one of the best rivalries in UFC history. The first meeting between them, at UFC 196, ended in a submission win for Diaz, who entered the fight as a massive underdog.

McGregor, who was on a win streak spanning almost six years ahead of the fight, was on the receiving end of a massive upset. But surprisingly, the Irishman's stock only rose after the defeat.

McGregor had moved up two weight classes to welterweight, with all his previous fights in the UFC having been at featherweight. 'The Notorious' also took on the fight on short notice, proving his willingness to take on any challenge and walk the talk. And most tellingly, he was extremely gracious in defeat, especially for someone who hadn't tasted a loss in so long.

McGregor exacted his revenge over Diaz months later and even went on to claim the UFC lightweight title with an astonishing performance against Eddie Alvarez in the same year.

#4 Paul Felder vs Rafael dos Anjos - UFC Fight Night 182

UFC Fight Night: Felder v Dos Anjos

In November 2020, Paul Felder returned to the UFC as a short-notice opponent for Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night 182.

'The Irish Dragon' had last competed in the UFC in February of the same year, where he ended up on the wrong side of a split decision in a war against Dan Hooker. And while Felder suffered another split-decision loss on the night, Dos Anjos was the clear winner, with a bizarre 47-48 scorecard accompanying two 50-45s.

Felder faced the challenge head-on - he made weight in five days and went five intense rounds with the Brazilian, gaining the respect of fans all over the world. He took the risk of facing a tough fighter like Dos Anjos and put in a hair-rising performance for the second successive fight.

The bout would turn out to be the last of his career for the 36-year-old, who retired from MMA last month.

#3 Dan Hooker vs Dustin Poirier - UFC on ESPN 12

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Another five-round war that highlighted 2020 in the UFC, Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker was enthralling from start to finish.

Both men refused to back down over the duration of the five rounds, trading blows right until the final buzzer sounded. Poirier and Hooker both wobbled more than once during the fight, which ended in a unanimous decision win for 'The Diamond'.

Hooker earned the respect of fans even though he lost the fight, and his standing as a contender in the UFC's lightweight division was solidified almost immediately. Unfortunately for him, he suffered a first-round TKO loss to UFC newbie Michael Chandler in January this year.

#2 Kelvin Gastelum vs Israel Adesanya - UFC 236

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

Israel Adesanya has often insisted that his toughest fight in the UFC's middleweight division was against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236.

With the interim UFC middleweight title on the line, Adesanya and Gastelum went to war for five rounds. 'The Last Stylebender' had to dig deep with the fight hanging in the balance ahead of the fifth round, even muttering to himself that he was willing to die to secure the win.

But while Adesanya's dominant fifth round resulted in elation for him, Gastelum earned widespread accolades for his grit and determination. The 29-year-old's iron chin and constant forward pressure impressed everyone in the MMA community, even though he didn't come away with the win or the title.

Gastelum has faced top-tier competition since, with bouts against Darren Till, Jack Hermansson and Robert Whittaker. He will take on Jared Cannonier in August this year.

#1 Dominick Reyes vs Jon Jones - UFC 247

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

UFC 247 saw light heavyweight champion Jon Jones take on surging contender Dominick Reyes, who was undefeated at the time.

With knockout power in his fists and striking to counter that of Jones, Reyes was always going to pose a challenge. And while 'The Devastator' went the distance with Jones, he ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss.

Reyes lost the fight, but not in the eyes of many fans. Even UFC president Dana White claimed that he thought the challenger had done enough to dethrone 'Bones'.

Dominick Reyes is handling this loss with the utmost class. I would be raging if I was him. Jones winning isn’t bogus, but a 49-46 scorecard for him is. #UFC247 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 9, 2020

Reyes was rewarded with a shot at the vacant light heavyweight title once Jones decided to move up to heavyweight, but lost to Jan Blachowicz. He lost his next fight as well, to Jiri Prochazka, and is at a crossroads in his UFC career.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi