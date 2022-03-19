5 UFC fighters who won fights in multiple weight classes

Since the UFC introduced weight classes, many fighters have tested themselves in multiple divisions. Kamaru Usman made headlines recently when he revealed that he was open to fighting at light heavyweight. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ told GQ that he considered challenging Jan Blachowicz when he was the light heavyweight champion last year.

Usually, champions have moved up or down one weight class in pursuit of a superfight. Despite it not being common for fighters to move two weight divisions, there have been fighters that have been successful. B.J. Penn is an example of a fighter who has competed in multiple weight classes including featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, and openweight.

It's possible for fighters to carry over their success to multiple divisions, and hence, the idea of Usman moving to 205 lbs shouldn’t be overlooked. In fact, there are current fighters in the promotion that have hit their stride since making the move. This list will look at five UFC fighters who were successful in different weight classes.

#5. Jared Cannonier – UFC heavyweight to middleweight

UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier has been a fighter who has truly benefited from moving down two weight classes. He began his career as a heavyweight and was fairly successful early on. After going 7-0 to start his MMA career, he joined the promotion in 2015.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ came up short in his debut after being on the receiving end of a knockout against Shawn Jordan. Despite earning a Performance of the Night bonus in his next fight, he decided to move down to 205 lbs.

After going 2-3 and losing to three top fighters in the division, he decided to move down to middleweight. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has looked his best at 185 lbs and the move has clearly served him well. He is 5-1 at middleweight, which includes wins over Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum. After his impressive knockout win over Derek Brunson, Cannonier is expected to receive the next middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya.

#4. Kenny Florian – UFC middleweight to featherweight

Kenny Florian is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to never win a UFC championship.

‘KenFlo’ did well on TUF despite the disadvantage he had as being an undersized middleweight. All things considered, he still advanced to the finals but lost to Diego Sanchez. Following the bout, he moved back down to welterweight. But it was his move to lightweight in 2006 that brought the best out of him.

Florian’s body was best suited for 155 lbs and his Brazilian jiu-jitsu background made him a difficult fighter to beat. He went 9-3 at lightweight with his only losses coming in title fights against Sean Sherk and BJ Penn. His only non-title fight came against Gray Maynard in what ended up being a title-eliminator.

‘KenFlo’s final two fights took place at featherweight. After an impressive featherweight debut, he challenged Jose Aldo for the featherweight title but lost via unanimous decision and retired.

#3. Conor McGregor – UFC featherweight to welterweight

Since making his UFC debut, Conor McGregor has taken the promotion and sport by storm. He joined the promotion in 2013 and immediately became a force to be reckoned with at featherweight.

‘The Notorious’ went on a 6-fight winning streak that included wins over Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, and Dustin Poirier. He also earned a title shot against then-featherweight champion Jose Aldo. ‘Mystic Mac’ defeated ‘Junior’ in 13-seconds in one of the most memorable knockouts in the promotion’s history.

In 2016, McGregor accepted a welterweight bout with Nate Diaz after a lightweight title fight against Rafael dos Anjos didn’t materialize. It was a big change as he was accustomed to cutting down to 145 lbs. Even though he lost, an immediate rematch was booked.

‘The Notorious’ won the rematch by a majority decision in what ended up being the promotion’s highest pay-per-view buyrate at the time. After serving a suspension following the post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team, he returned to welterweight in 2020. McGregor was successful again as he defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by TKO in 40 seconds of the first round. He has proven that he could compete at multiple weight classes in his career and still win.

#2. Diego Sanchez – UFC middleweight to lightweight

Diego Sanchez has had an incredible UFC career. His first taste of success came in the middleweight division, where he was the inaugural winner of The Ultimate Fighter. He defeated Kenny Florian but moved back down to welterweight after earning the contract.

‘Nightmare’ was successful at 170 lbs and picked up notable wins over Karo Parisyan and former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz. After going 8-2 in the promotion, the TUF winner moved down to 155 lbs in an attempt to become the lightweight champion.

Sanchez hit his stride and came into his own at lightweight, which was evident in his performances. In fact, his split-decision win over Clay Guida was inducted into the Fight Wing of the Hall of Fame. Despite never winning a championship, he was still successful in multiple weight divisions. At middleweight, Sanchez won TUF, and at lightweight he earned a title shot against BJ Penn in 2009.

#1. Anthony Johnson – UFC welterweight to light heavyweight

Anthony Johnson is an example of why weight-cutting doesn’t always lead to the best results. Based on how he looks at light heavyweight, it’s unbelievable to think that he fought at welterweight in the past.

‘Rumble’ might not have been at his best when competing at 170 lbs, but he was still in the title picture. However, it wasn’t until his release from the promotion that fans got a sense of what he was capable of.

After two-years away from the promotion, Johnson returned in 2014 and competed in the light heavyweight division. From that moment on, he would become one of the most feared knockout artists in the sport.

He had little difficulty defeating the top light heavyweights, which included a 13-second knockout win over current champion Glover Teixeira. ‘Rumble’s only losses at light heavyweight came in title fights against Daniel Cormier, which is significant considering who he fought.

