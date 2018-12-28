5 UFC Fights fans are looking forward to in 2019

2019 could be a year full of sequels and trilogies.

What an eventful year it has been, eh? New Champions rose to the occasion, big names returned to their old stomping grounds, vehement rivalries spiraled out of control and the UFC presumably soaked in all the benefits.

The monumental 25th year of the biggest MMA promotion in the world ought to have been unlike its predecessors; and so it was, filled with moments to cherish as well as some to forcefully disremember owing to their cringe-worthy nature.

All said and done, the stage is excellently set for the new year to ring in a fresh chapter expectantly packed with appetizing fights and feuds for the fans to gorge on.

If you thought 2018 was fantastic, 2019 is prospectively looking to be a few notches better. For that to happen, though, the UFC has to abide by the desire of the fans. And what do the fans want?

Well, we've put on the matchmaker's hat and compiled a list of fights which are estimable enough to make 2019 a blockbuster ride. These are the fights that the MMA faithful are looking forward to the most...

Honorable Mentions

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler (Confirmed for UFC 235)

Robbert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (For the UFC Middleweight title confirmed for UFC 234)

Tatiana Suarez vs. Rose Namajunas (For the UFC Women's Strawweight Title)

Tyron Woodley vs. Colby Covington (For the Undisputed UFC Welterweight Title)

Kumaru Usman vs. Tyron Woodley (For the Undisputed UFC Welterweight Title)

Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero (Battle of the Freakshows)

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt II

Dominick Cruz vs. TJ Dillashaw II

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II

#5 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III

It's a tailor-made trilogy that deserves a fitting finale. The mauling at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov has inarguably deflated the bloated magnetism of Conor McGregor. But, that doesn't give us the liberty to devalue the mainstream appeal of McGregor as the Notorious One remains the biggest draw in MMA history. The McGregor brand is an empire that can take a few more hits if permitted.

His return fight, whoever it is against, is a sure-shot belter in terms of financial returns and promises to offer a predictably entertaining journey leading up to the eventual date inside the Octagon. There are many names that come to mind, but none makes more sense than the Stockton Zombie.

Both have a win apiece and are not tied up to any sort of commitment that could lure them away from the rubber fight. The timing to pull the trigger on the highly profitable encounter couldn't have been any better.

The UFC can club in a matchup with relatively lesser drawing capacity with Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor III and we have ourselves an epic card for the new year.

