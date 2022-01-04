5 UFC fights that we would love to see in 2022

The year 2022 is now upon us. It is set to be a big one for the UFC, with many huge fights and major events likely to be on tap.

The UFC will undoubtedly look to book some big clashes throughout the year, with a handful already booked. Which potential classics could also take place in 2022?

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Israel Adesanya x Robert Whittaker 2 is official for Feb. 12 in Houston, per the broadcast. Israel Adesanya x Robert Whittaker 2 is official for Feb. 12 in Houston, per the broadcast.

There are plenty of UFC title fights and major grudge matches that could be booked in 2022, which could be one of the best years in UFC history.

Considering the same, here are five UFC fights we’d love to see in 2022:

#5. UFC bantamweight title: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

A rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes would be much-welcomed by UFC fans.

The biggest upset of 2021 took place in the final UFC event of the year. Julianna Pena somehow managed to overcome the greatest female fighter in MMA history – Amanda Nunes. She submitted Nunes in the second round of their fight to take the latter's UFC bantamweight title.

Nobody expected ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ to pull off the victory, save for Pena herself. So, understandably, the fight immediately entered UFC lore.

The promotion often books immediate title rematches that aren’t often justified. However, in this case, it’d be difficult not to let Nunes have a shot at redemption.

Not only had ‘The Lioness’ held the title for over five years, but she had also established herself as a major star in that period. Nuns had put together a total of five successful defenses along the way.

There’s a ton of intrigue around a potential rematch. The big questions naturally are whether Nunes can make the necessary adjustments to avenge her loss, whether Pena simply caught ‘The Lioness’ on a bad day, or if she’s a potential all-time great too.

As their first meeting only took place in late December, it’s highly likely we’ll have to wait until the early part of the summer, at best, for this rematch. That gives the UFC plenty of time to let things simmer and hopefully draw even more interest for the fight.

There are many strong women's fights to look forward to in 2022. However, there’s no doubt that this UFC title rematch sits at the top of that list.

