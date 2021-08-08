5 biggest UFC grudge matches that need to happen in 2021

For the UFC, grudge matches have proven to be a cash cow. As McGregor vs Poirier III at UFC 264 recently showed, fans love a bitter, personal feud between fighters.

Over the past eight months, we've seen all manner of grudge fights, title changes and controversial finishes. The coming months promise more of the same, much to the delight of fight fans everywhere.

From Usman vs. Covington II to the return of Nick Diaz, the fall is looking very promising. As it stands, there are several major grudge matches that Dana White and the UFC could still pencil in before January.

Here are five huge UFC grudge matches that would be great to see before the year comes to an end:

#5. UFC welterweight division: Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz II

Jorge Masvidal says he doesn't know why the rematch with Nate Diaz didn't happen, but guarantees they'll run it back "at some point."



Is ‘Gamebred’ ever going to defend his BMF title?

If the Miami fan favorite does, who better than Nate Diaz as a challenger? Diaz vs. Masvidal II is an easy sell for fight fans, many of whom are enamored with both men’s larger-than-life personalities.

With Diaz now back in action and Jorge Masvidal looking for an opponent, the time may well be right for a UFC 244 rematch. Masvidal has made clear he wants a third crack at welterweight champ Kamaru Usman down the line. To do so, he needs to get himself back in the win column.

Another fight with the Stockton triathlete might be enough to convince Dana White to put money first and give Masvidal another chance. That is, of course, if he wins. For Diaz, this rematch could be a shot at redemption and claiming a curious title tailor-made for him.

Win or lose, let's hope Diaz isn't too harsh on Dwayne Johnson this time around.

