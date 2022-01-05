5 UFC legends that deserve a place in the Hall of Fame

The UFC's Hall of Fame is full of great fighters who had a huge impact on the sport in some way or other. Chuck Liddell, Pat Miletich, Don Frye, and Randy Couture are among the many pioneers featured in this prestigious position.

However, there are a number of fighters who had a huge effect on the sport during its early days that have been omitted. In the following list, we will break down five fighters who have an argument to be made for their place in the Hall of Fame. Honorable mentions go to Murilo Bustamante, Caol Uno and Tim Sylvia.

#5. Oleg 'The Russian Bear' Taktarov - UFC heavyweight

A true old-school fan-favorite, Oleg Taktarov was one of the first ever sambo practitioners in the UFC. He may not have been the most flashy fighter but Taktarov's pure resilience and determination resulted in numerous classic bouts.

Of particular note is Taktarov's fight with UFC bad boy Tank Abbot, the notorious street fighter who had relative success in the promotion. Taktarov outlasted a huge barrage of strikes from Abbot, to the point where the American wore himself out.

Taktarov, despite being bloody and beaten, was able to transition to Abbot's back before locking in a rear naked choke.

Over the course of his UFC career, Taktarov also picked up victories over the likes of Marco Ruas and Dave Beneteau. He even fought Ken Shamrock to a draw. Taktarov retired from MMA in 2008 with a record of 17-5.

