Winning UFC gold across multiple weight divisions has only been achieved by seven fighters in history. While it's never been easy, it may never be as hard as it would be today given the wealth of talent that is now competing. However, there might just be a few prospects who are in with a chance of achieving greatness.

The first man to ever win gold in two different weight divisions was Randy Couture who won both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. Next came B.J. Penn and then Conor McGregor. The Irishman, McGregor, became the first fighter in history to be the champion in two different divisions simultaneously.

Since then, Georges St. Pierre, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo have extended the exclusive club's numbers to seven. Others have tried and failed, most recently Israel Adesanya, who was unable to add the light heavyweight gold to his middleweight title.

Pulling off this feat is difficult due to the stacked talent across divisions. However, that is precisely the same reason we can expect the world's best fighters to continue to pursue this goal. Perhaps the next fighter to join the champ-champ club is already on the promotion's roster.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting . @charlesdobronxs would welcome the chance to be a #UFC double champ . @charlesdobronxs would welcome the chance to be a #UFC double champ 🏆🏆 https://t.co/H2xQ3FYZNP

Here are 5 UFC prospects who can win titles across multiple weight divisions:

#5. Ian Garry - UFC welterweight contender

Ian Garry has a record of 8-0

Ian Garry made his UFC debut with an impressive first-round KO win over Jordan Williams at UFC 262. The 24-year-old's record stands at a perfect 8-0 and he has already tasted championship gold when he won the Cage Warriors welterweight title last summer.

The success 'The Future' has achieved so early on in his career indicates he could achieve great things should he continue to improve. While he seems very much at home in the welterweight division, perhaps a move up to middleweight could interest him one day.

Garry's last two amateur fights were at middleweight and he's also had a catchweight bout at 177 lbs. The young Irishman finished his opponents inside the distance in each of these fights. It seems within the realms of possibility that Garry could be successful in both divisions and it will be exciting to track his career.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim