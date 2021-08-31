5 UFC rematch bookings that received a mixed reaction from fans

The UFC’s matchmaking is usually praised for ensuring the best fighters face off with top-level opponents every time they compete. That is in stark contrast to boxing, for instance. However, sometimes the UFC does come under criticism.

The UFC’s penchant for booking instant rematches – particularly when it comes to big title fights – often frustrates fans, resulting in mixed reactions when they are announced.

Talk about a line up! 🙌 We’re headed back to NYC and we’re not coming empty-handed! #UFC268 Tickets on sale Sept 17th! Visit https://t.co/YzVPhY2GlF for more info! pic.twitter.com/gFDx7PQ6Em — UFC (@ufc) August 29, 2021

2021, for instance, has seen a total of 11 UFC title fights thus far, with a further seven already booked. And seven of these 18 title fights have been seen by UFC fans before.

Of course, instant rematches aren’t always bad. UFC fans were salivating over Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno II, for instance, while the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan was clearly needed.

However, more often than not, when the UFC books a title rematch, fans are left asking 'why?'.

On that note, here are five UFC rematch bookings that received a mixed reaction from fans.

#5 Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang – UFC 268

UFC fans don't seem too enamoured with the idea of a Rose Namajunas vs Weili Zhang rematch.

UFC 268, which goes down in November, is anchored by a pair of UFC title rematches. In the main event, Kamaru Usman will defend his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington, while the co-main will see Rose Namajunas put her UFC strawweight title on the line against Weili Zhang.

Both these fights have been criticised by UFC fans, though, but it’s the strawweight title fight that’s come under more fire recently.

Me when I saw they're doing the Rose-Weili rematch instead of giving the title shot to Carla Esparza #UFCVegas35 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/xWYN3AEbrX — Unmatched MMA Podcast (@UnmatchedMMA) August 29, 2021

There seem to be multiple reasons for the criticism of this fight booking. Firstly, ‘Thug Rose’ only won the title from Zhang in April, knocking her out with a head kick in the first round.

The fight wasn’t especially competitive, as it ended so quickly, and it’s not like ‘Magnum’ had been a dominant champion beforehand. In fact, she has only made one successful title defense.

And secondly, the UFC strawweight division has a clear-cut top contender right now, as Carla Esparza has won five fights in a row, and has looked excellent. More to the point, ‘Cookie Monster’ is a former champion in her own right,t and beat Namajunas to win the title – meaning a fight between the two has an in-built storyline.

It’s not only UFC fans who have been criticising this booking. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, for instance, has stated that Namajunas vs Zhang isn’t really the fight to be made right now, and the UFC’s justification may be their attempt to push into the Chinese market.

Either way, it’s not that fans don’t want to see this fight – in fact, it’s probably going to be exciting – it’s more that the UFC simply didn’t need to book it right now.

