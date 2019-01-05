5 UFC rematches that need to happen

These UFC rematches need to take place at the earliest

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts is incredibly demanding, and it's indeed an undeniable fact that the margin of error in MMA competition is extremely low. Even the smallest mistakes can lead to a fighter either getting viciously knocked out, choked out, or getting their limbs broken if they don't tap out to a well-applied submission hold.

Irrespective of what most fight promoters out there may claim -- with regard to their fighters being unbeatable -- an invincible combatant is nothing but a myth. Just like MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has often stated -- 'The perfect fighter does not exist.'

Considering that, it's no surprise how the fight game often sees the underdog upset the favorite, turning the proverbial tables on the latter and winning the bout. However, we often see that rematches between the same pair of fighters more often than not turn out to be quite different than their first encounters.

That, in turn, makes the prospect of these great fighters engaging in a rematch with one another, all the more appealing. Today, we look at a few UFC rematches that need to happen...

#5 Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg is one of the greatest fighters of all time

Amanda Nunes shocked the world by becoming the first fighter to knock out Cris Cyborg, when the two women's MMA titans went toe-to-toe inside the Octagon at UFC 232. Nunes entered the fight as the UFC Women's Bantamweight titlist, whereas Cyborg held the UFC Women's Featherweight Championship.

Nunes dropped Cyborg with several well-timed punches, multiple times, before knocking the latter out with an overhand right -- ending the fight within the first minute of the opening round. Now, given that Cyborg has been the most dominant female fighter in the MMA realm for about a decade or so, it's only fair that an immediate rematch is in order.

Logic dictates that Nunes ought to defend her UFC Women's Featherweight Championship against Cyborg at the earliest, before the end of the 2019 calendar year...

