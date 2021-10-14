5 title fights that should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame 

The UFC recently held their Hall of Fame ceremony, which saw a new class of legends take their rightful place. A category that's become a welcomed addition has been the fight wing, which allows fighters an opportunity to get inducted based on an incredible performance. This year’s addition to the fight category was the light heavyweight bout between then-champion Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

After Jones-Gustafsson took its rightful place, fans speculated which bout should be considered for next year’s Hall of Fame. Throughout the 28-year history of the UFC, there’ve been many fights worthy of Hall of Fame recognition. Many title fights over the years haven’t lived up to the hype, while others have far exceeded expectations and become timeless for MMA fans.

This list will look at 5 UFC title fights that will undoubtedly be considered in the coming years.

#5. Anderon Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at UFC 117

Kicking off this list is the UFC middleweight championship bout between then-champion Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA I can't believe it's been 10 years since Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at UFC 117. Until Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165, this was my favourite fight of all time. The build up was epic and the fight it self was drama of the highest order.

Silva was so dominant at the time that this fight looked too easy for him. Silva’s most recent title defense saw him completely bulldoze Demian Maia on-route to a unanimous decision win. Following the fight, it was announced that Silva’s next opponent would be Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen took advantage of the extra media exposure and insulted Silva every chance he could get during the buildup. It was understandable why Silva was the favorite, but Sonnen would end up shocking the MMA world with his performance.

‘The American Gangster’ took the fight to Silva as soon as the first bell sounded. Rather than weathering the champion’s strikes early on like past challengers, Sonnen dropped Silva with a punch and controlled him on the ground.

Sonnen was close to shocking the world that night and becoming the new UFC middleweight champion. He managed to take down Silva in every round and was one round away from becoming the new champion. Sonnen continued with ground-and-pound in round five, but Silva found an opening and locked in a triangle choke.

ESPN MMA @espnmma On this date in 2010, Anderson Silva pulled off one of MMA's greatest comebacks by submitting Chael Sonnen in the fifth round at UFC 117. On this date in 2010, Anderson Silva pulled off one of MMA's greatest comebacks by submitting Chael Sonnen in the fifth round at UFC 117. https://t.co/NX1SmfZQD6

Silva had lost the previous four rounds but ended up submitting Sonnen at 3:10 of the fifth-round to retain his title. The fight is still talked about as one of the greatest middleweight fights in UFC history.

