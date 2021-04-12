5 UK fighters who have the potential to become superstars in the UFC

Many British fighters have graced the UFC Octagon over the years, but only a few have managed to leave a lasting impact on the promotion.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping is by far the most successful fighter hailing from the UK to have competed in the UFC, while others like Dan Hardy and Leon Edwards have had impressive runs.

The year 2021 has already seen a number of fighters from the UK notch up eye-catching wins, even as recently as UFC Vegas 23. Here are 5 fighters from the UK who have the potential to become superstars in the UFC.

#5 Jack Shore (UFC Record: 3-0)

Jack Shore notched up a big win at UFC Vegas 23 recently

Jack Shore is only three fights into his UFC career, but he's seen praises pour in from all corners of the MMA community. Bisping even likened the 26-year-old to the great Georges St-Pierre, claiming that he has the Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling to compete with the best in the bantamweight division.

Shore's recent win over Hunter Azure showed why he's regarded so highly, although the manner of victory was a rather perplexing split decision. The former Cage Warriors champ took Azure down repeatedly, showing off his immense grappling ability and solid striking techinque.

With only two decision victories in his 14 professional MMA fights, the undefeated Shore promises entertainment whenever he steps into the cage. And there's no reason why the Welshman can't make an impact in the UFC's bantamweight division.

#4 Paddy Pimblett (Yet to debut in the UFC)

Paddy Pimblett will being great entertainment value to the UFC

Signed by the UFC after his submission win over Davide Martinez at Cage Warriors 122, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett is one of the most exciting fighters in MMA at the moment.

Pimblett reeled off nine wins in a row during his time with Cage Warriors, winning the featherweight title with a first-round knockout of Johnny Frachey in 2016 and getting a shot at the vacant lightweight title back in 2018. The 26-year-old experienced a couple of tough losses that pushed back his UFC dreams, but he's finally here on the big stage with an army of fans behind him.

Pimblett was initially expected to compete at lightweight in the UFC, but recently expressed a desire to make a run for the featherweight title. The Liverpool native has a certain charisma about him to go with his well-rounded MMA game, and his comments that he's the "UFC signing of the decade" might just turn out to be true.

#3 Tom Aspinall (UFC Record: 3-0)

Tom Aspinall has made waves in the UFC's heavyweight division

Another Cage Warriors product who has made his way to the UFC, 28-year-old Tom Aspinall has made waves in the heavyweight division. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who has frightening power, the Brit overcame an eye injury to become only the second man to submit former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski back in February.

Aspinall is on a 7-fight win streak at the moment and has consistently shown improvements in his game. His solid boxing background, combined with his lethal offensive ground game, makes him a nightmare to deal with for any UFC heavyweight.

Aspinall called out Junior dos Santos before the former UFC heavyweight champion was released, along with fellow prospect Chris Daukaus. He might take on the latter sometime this year, and a couple of wins would push him ever so close to a shot at the title currently held by Francis Ngannou.

#2 Arnold Allen (UFC Record: 8-0)

Arnold Allen put in a measured performance against Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

Arnold Allen made his UFC debut back in June 2015, where he achieved a third-round submission win over Alan Omer. Almost six years down the line, the 27-year-old is still undefeated over the course of his career in the promotion, with his most recent win coming at UFC Vegas 23.

Allen put in a measured performance against the dangerous Sodiq Yusuff, negating the Nigerian-born fighter's power with sharp takedowns and clinch control. He also showed great composure and technique in the striking department, announcing his arrival as a real featherweight contender.

Allen's next fight must be against a top-10 opponent at the very least, if not a genuine contender. And if his recent performances are anything to go by, he's one name that simply can't be missed.

#1 Darren Till (UFC Record: 6-3-1)

Darren Till is one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster

Darren Till is by far the most well-known fighter on this list, but his road to superstardom has been impeded by a few tough losses.

Till cruised to a shot at the UFC welterweight title in 2018 after making his promotional debut back in 2015, including a number of highlight-reel knockouts that showcased the fearsome power he possesses. But things haven't gone to plan for the Liverpool native since.

Till was dropped and submitted by Tyron Woodley - his first professional loss - before being violently knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in 2019. UFC president Dana White claimed that 'The Gorilla' had been "pushed too soon", and Till responded by moving up to middleweight in a move many expected to fail.

Although his two fights in the division have been a close split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum and a decision loss to current #1 contender Robert Whittaker, Till has shown enough promise. The latter fight in particular showed that he has what it takes to make a run for the middleweight title, with champion Israel Adesanya even calling him out recently.

The 28-year-old had to pull out of his recent fight against Marvin Vettori due to a broken collarbone. But the future looks good for Till, who has dedicatedly attempted to plug the holes in his game.

We might just see Till follow in Bisping's footsteps and become the second British fighter to capture the UFC middleweight title.