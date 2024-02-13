5 undercard fighters who could steal the show at UFC 298

The UFC is heading to Anaheim, California this weekend for a major pay-per-view that promises to be one of the biggest shows of 2024 thus far.

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria not only features a huge title bout in the main event, but the undercard is also filled with high-level talent.

So could any of the fighters in action on the undercard turn themselves into stars this weekend? It’s definitely possible.

Here are five undercard fighters who could steal the show at UFC 298.

#5. Rinya Nakamura – UFC bantamweight contender

One fighter competing this weekend who is definitely flying under the radar is bantamweight prospect Rinya Nakamura.

It’s understandable why he is flying under the radar so much. The Japanese fighter has not been in the promotion for long at all, having joined the roster following his victory in the ‘Road to UFC’ tournament last February.

However, despite not having much exposure yet, he is an absolutely fantastic prospect. His two appearances in the octagon have seen him win relatively easily, knocking out Toshiomi Kazama and then utterly dominating Fernie Garcia.

More interestingly, though, he comes from a stellar amateur wrestling background and probably would’ve starred at the Olympics in Tokyo had they not been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrestling’s loss appears to be the UFC’s gain, though. If Nakamura can dispatch opponent Carlos Vela and shine again this weekend, he’ll definitely open the eyes of plenty of fans and could well steal the show.

#4. Justin Tafa – UFC heavyweight contender

It seems like every UFC card these days features a heavyweight bout that could either produce a brutal knockout or a 15-minute slopfest, and this weekend’s event is no exception.

The heavyweight bout in question pits Brazil’s Marcos Rogerio de Lima against New Zealand’s Justin Tafa, and it feels like the most likely outcome will be a knockout.

That’s because in a combined 25 bouts in the octagon, ‘Pezao’ and ‘Bad Man’ have combined for a total of 11 knockouts, win or lose.

Of the two, then, who is more likely to steal the show? Right now it feels like Tafa is the frontrunner. The Kiwi fighter has won three of his last four bouts via KO, with the outlier being a No Contest with Austen Lane last June.

Essentially, Tafa is like a modern-day Mark Hunt. Built like a fire hydrant, he throws his punches with extreme force and comes into the octagon to kill or be killed.

Given that de Lima’s chin has looked questionable before – he was stopped in just 33 seconds in his last bout – if Tafa can connect in the right way, this should be his fight.

If he produces a knockout like the ones he’s been producing recently, then, he could well steal the show this weekend.

#3. Ian Machado Garry – UFC welterweight contender

UFC 298’s main card is set to feature a welterweight clash between two of the division’s brightest talents in the form of Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry.

With a total of 13 octagon wins between them, it’s arguable that either man is capable of stealing the show this weekend. However, despite Neal possessing brutal punching power and a terrifying killer instinct, this could be Garry’s time to shine.

‘The Future’ may have had to face some awkward – and arguably irrelevant – questions about his private life recently, but in the octagon, he’s a genuinely fantastic fighter.

Possessing an expert grasp of range, distance and timing, thus far nobody has been able to crack the Irishman’s code. In turn, meanwhile, he’s been able to take apart talented opponents like Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez with little issue.

If he can lance right through Neal – assuming his chin can hold up to the kind of shots he may have to absorb from ‘Handz of Steel’ – then he should vault right into title contention.

If he can pull that off, then nobody would really be able to question him, regardless of his private life. He’d also be likely to steal the show this weekend.

#2. Mackenzie Dern – UFC strawweight contender

UFC 298’s featured preliminary bout will be a key one in the strawweight division, as No.3 ranked Amanda Lemos is set to take on No.7 ranked Mackenzie Dern.

Both women are coming off frustrating losses in their last fights. However, while Lemos is the higher-ranked of the two, it feels like Dern is the one more likely to steal the show this weekend.

The daughter of legendary jiu-jitsu artist Wellington Dias, Dern is probably the most dangerous female submission artist in the promotion right now. A high-level black belt with a huge list of grappling accomplishments, she’s scored four tap-outs during her career in the octagon.

If Dern could force all of her foes to engage her on the ground, then she’d almost certainly be a title contender right now. However, her last bout saw her choose to brawl with striker Jessica Andrade, and she paid the price.

It’s unlikely she’ll make the same error this weekend, meaning that she’ll be looking to get Lemos to the ground early on. If she can do that, and latch onto one of her dangerous submissions, she could both steal the show and move into title contention at the same time.

#1. Merab Dvalishvili – UFC bantamweight contender

Outside of the two headline bouts this weekend, the fighter most likely to steal the show at UFC 298 is almost certainly bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

‘The Machine’ is currently ranked at No.2 in the division and is riding a lengthy nine-fight win streak dating all the way back to 2018.

With wins over former titleholders like Petr Yan and Jose Aldo, the Georgian really should be fighting for the bantamweight title in his next bout.

Unfortunately, he’s been overlooked, meaning that instead, he’s fighting this weekend against a very difficult opponent.

On paper, former champ Henry Cejudo should be a nightmare match-up for Dvalishvili. Not only is he a superior striker, but he’s also an Olympic gold medallist in freestyle wrestling – meaning he could be one of the few fighters capable of stopping Dvalishvili’s takedowns.

Essentially, if he’s going to win this fight, ‘The Machine’ will need to be at his absolute best.

On the other hand, though, this is also a huge opportunity for him. Cejudo has been known as one of the UFC’s biggest stars for some time now, and a win over him would be massive for the Georgian’s career. Win, and a title shot would almost certainly be his.

Therefore, Dvalishvili has everything to gain this weekend, and if he can find a way past ‘Triple C’, he’ll probably steal the show.