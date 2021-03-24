5 unforgettable UFC fighter entrances

The thrill and atmosphere of a big UFC contest cannot be matched. Add an epic entrance and the event becomes even more spectacular. While some fighter walkouts have become infamous (Deontay Wilder) others are memorable for all the right reasons.

Here are 5 of the most unforgettable UFC fighter entrances in the promotion's history.

#5 Ronda Rousey - UFC 193 Melbourne

Rowdy Ronda Rousey

A world-record crowd for a UFC event was witness to one of the most intense entrances in MMA history. At Etihad Arena (now Marvel Stadium), 56,000 fans looked on as the UFC bantamweight champion ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey came storming out to her classic entrance theme, ‘Bad Reputation’ by Joan Jett.

The undefeated UFC star wore a black champion UFC hoodie over her head. The big screens showed the massive crowd the determined look on her face. The atmosphere at Etihad Arena was electric as Ronda entered the octagon.

An unforgettable entrance before what turned out to be one of the most unforgettable fights in UFC history.

#4 James Te Huna - UFC on Fuel 7 London

James Te Huna in UFC action

At UFC on Fuel TV 7 at Wembley Arena in London, New Zealand UFC fighter James Te Huna delivered one of the most memorable entrances in UFC history.

Te Huna walked out to Will Smith’s ‘Men in Black’ theme and performed a flawless dance to match the famous music video. The light heavyweight and his cornermen were dressed like the stars of the science fiction movie in black suits and black sunglasses.

To top things off, Te Huna went on to defeat Ryan Jimmo via unanimous decision to extend his 4 fight UFC win streak.

#3 Michael Bisping - UFC 204 Manchester

Champion in front of his home crowd 🏆

Sold out Manchester Arena 👏

4am in the UK 🤯



Michael @bisping's walkout at #UFC204 will always be up there with the very best... pic.twitter.com/ifYnRXLS8B — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 4, 2020

After upsetting Luke Rockhold to win the UFC middleweight championship, Michael Bisping made his first defense against Dan Henderson in his hometown of Manchester.

Sometimes, a memorable UFC walkout needs props or a costume, this was not one of them. As soon as the crowd heard ‘Song 2’ by Blur (Bisping’s longtime walkout track), it went wild. The champion walked to the ring with his arms raised, acknowledging his hometown fans' support.

An unforgettable walk out before an epic championship matchup.

#2 Conor McGregor - UFC 189 Las Vegas

Conor McGregor

Before UFC 189 in Las Vegas, the UFC had never had or allowed live walkout musical performances for fighters. However, with 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor fighting for the UFC interim featherweight title, it was the perfect time to change that.

Irish songstress Sinead O’Connor performed ‘Foggy Dew’ from high above as the Irishman walked out in front of a sold out arena. A spine tingling moment was created before the future champion had even made it into the cage.

"Rang out through the foggy dew..." 🎶



4 years on from Conor McGregor beating Chad Mendes at UFC 189 and his walkout with Sinead O'Connor still gives us goosebumps 🙏pic.twitter.com/9SHCjhRGpN — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2019

#1 Israel Adesanya - UFC 243 Melbourne

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

We started in Melbourne so let's finish there. At UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium, in front of a record-breaking UFC crowd, Israel Adesanya delivered in and out of the octagon.

The former breakdancer showed off some spectacular moves before entering the UFC cage to face champion Robert Whittaker. In a perfectly choreographed sequence inspired by the manga anime Naruto, the title challenger wowed the 57,000 fans in attendance.

‘The Last Stylebender’ stole the show, walking away with the UFC belt and one of the most unforgettable walkouts in MMA history.