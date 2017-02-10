5 ways Chael Sonnen can been used in WWE

Can Chael Sonnen make an impact in the squared circle?

Sonnen has a bunch of potential in sports entertainment

Chael Sonnen is one of the most entertaining mixed martial artists in the history of the sport and it's quite hard to dispute that. The Bad Guy has been involved in some of the most anticipated fights in the UFC, including both of his bouts against Anderson Silva in addition to a match-up against Jon Jones. It didn't matter who, what, when, where or why - Chael would always be ready for a fight.

His showmanship and phenomenal trash talking ability led many to believe that he took a great deal of inspiration from the world of professional wrestling. Chael has acknowledged this on several occasions, even speaking publicly about the possibility of him transitioning over to the world of WWE no matter what role it may be in.

So we thought it'd be fun to imagine that scenario if it were to ever come to fruition. After all, fantasy booking is one of the more entertaining parts of the internet wrestling community and not enough people talk about the potential that Sonnen has when it comes to making an impact in WWE.

Who knows, maybe it could be one of the better cross over stories we've ever seen.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five ways Chael Sonnen can been used in WWE.

#5 Commentator

Sonnen calling the action would be best for business

The commentary teams on Raw and SmackDown are suffering right now and there's no two ways about it. The three and four man teams respectively aren't as effective as they should be, which is one of the many reasons why it should be cut down to a two-man booth. Which ever way you look at it things need to change, and that could even extend to NXT.

Whether it's the developmental promotion, the blue brand or the red brand - Chael Sonnen could make an impact. As a secondary commentator who chips in every now and again, Sonnen could be one of the most amusing heel announcers that WWE has had in years. Just think about the potential of his long winded rants on different babyface members of the roster - sensational.

From a mouth piece at the table to a mouth piece in the ring.